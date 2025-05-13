Raiinmaker & ElizaOS partner to launch TRAIIN AGENT: A Revolutionary Platform for Ethical AI Agent Training and Moderation

TRAIIN AGENT is powered by a global network of 450,000 validators, redefining trust and decentralization in artificial intelligence.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With growing public concern around AI safety, bias, and accountability, Raiinmaker today announced the launch of TRAIIN AGENT, a groundbreaking decentralized AI platform designed to build trust, ethics, and human oversight directly into AI training and agent moderation. Partnering with AI ecosystem innovator ElizaOS , TRAIIN AGENT is powered by a global network of over 450,000 validators to ensure AI models are ethically trained, rigorously moderated, and transparently validated, offering a powerful solution amid mounting ethical challenges in artificial intelligence.

TRAIIN AGENT is not just a product, it's a movement to democratize AI Agent development while ensuring integrity. By combining advanced AI models with human-in-the-loop (HITL) validation, TRAIIN AGENT empowers enterprises, developers, and communities to build AI Agents that reflect the world's complexity without compromising ethics. Its reputation-driven consensus system prioritizes trusted validators, ensuring every dataset and agent output meets the highest standards of accuracy and fairness.

TRAIIN AGENT: Redefining AI Trust with ElizaOS

TRAIIN AGENT is a game-changer for AI moderation and quality assurance. Integrated with ElizaOS via a powerful plugin, TRAIIN AGENT enables ElizaOS agents to automatically sample outputs for HITL tasks: passively for QA, or as blocking moderation checks, ensuring safety and alignment in real time. Developers can customize tasks and validator criteria through ElizaOS's flexible API, making TRAIIN AGENT a seamless fit for any enterprise workflow.

Raiinmaker's own AI Agent, Chief Raiin, showcases TRAIIN AGENT's potential. Available on social platforms and the Raiinmaker app, Chief Raiin fuses spiritual wisdom with blockchain analytics to guide users and monitor tasks. Soon, Chief Raiin will evolve into a beacon of ethical AI, powered by a mission-driven intelligence core and ElizaOS's agentic connectivity.

J.D. Seraphine , CEO and Founder of Raiinmaker said, "Today, anyone can launch an AI agent, but not everyone is asking how we ensure these AI agents meet the standards of trust, safety, and alignment that users expect. Through TRAIIN AGENT, we're setting the foundation for a more responsible AI ecosystem, one that puts human values at the heart of every output. This is just the first of many steps in building a decentralized infrastructure for training and validating the next generation of AI."

ElizaOS: A Catalyst for Ethical Innovation

The ElizaOS partnership amplifies TRAIIN AGENTS's impact, leveraging its scalable infrastructure and vibrant developer community. Through the ElizaOS plugin, developers can integrate TRAIIN's HITL validation seamlessly, automating QA or moderation tasks to ensure AI outputs are safe and reliable. ElizaOS's API empowers users to define validation criteria and select trusted validators, making TRAIIN AGENT a plug-and-play solution for global AI development.

Logan Ryan Golema , Co-Founder and President of ElizaOS said, "We're excited to see Raiinmaker's decentralized infrastructure become available to our developer community through TRAIIN. This integration offers a clear path to improving how AI agents are moderated, trained, and improved over time with real humans in the loop, not just code. Raiinmaker is growing trust between humans and non-human intelligence which is essential to a peaceful future where AI agents have to live and breathe among us."

A Vision for Decentralized AI

The system features AI Reputation scoring, metadata-backed verification, and cross-platform integration to deliver cost-effective, human-validated datasets at scale. By embedding human oversight, TRAIIN AGENT eliminates biases, corrects inaccuracies, and ensures AI Agents are grounded in transparency and fairness. This is Raiinmaker's pledge: to lead the charge for ethical AI in a decentralized world.

Seraphine added, "With TRAIIN AGENT, we're building an AI revolution that puts humanity at the center. Chief Raiin's next chapter will show the world what's possible when mission-driven AI meets decentralized connectivity."

For more information, visit raiinmaker.com and follow Raiinmaker on X , Telegram , and Discord . View and download the Raiinmaker App on the Apple App Store and Google Play .

About Raiinmaker:

Raiinmaker is accelerating the next generation of Web3 utilising decentralised AI and a human-powered network.

Raiinmaker's distributed AI training network combines the scalability of Web3 with decentralized AI, redefining value creation through digital identity, behavior, and reputation. At the core of the platform is its innovative AI Reputation score, a verified record of individual contributions to AI development and training, leveraging blockchain technology to build transparency and trust. Powered by the Raiinmaker Network and boasting over 450,000 users, the Raiinmaker App empowers individuals to train AI models directly from their smartphones. By seamlessly integrating features such as Identity Verification, NFT Minting, Token Creation, and AI-Powered Smart Contracts, Raiinmaker is bridging the gap between Web3 and decentralized AI to drive innovation across industries like sports, gaming, and entertainment.

About Eliza Labs:

Eliza Labs is at the forefront of developing next-generation autonomous agent systems. Founded in 2024, Eliza Labs is the creator of the Eliza agent framework, an open-source platform designed to revolutionize the way autonomous AI agents are created, deployed, and managed. The Eliza framework enables powerful multi-agent simulations, empowering developers, researchers, and businesses to build advanced AI systems.

Eliza Labs is committed to pushing the boundaries of AI technology to shape the future of intelligent, autonomous systems. For more information, visit https://elizaos.ai

About ElizaOS:

ElizaOS is a powerful multi-agent simulation framework designed to create, deploy, and manage autonomous AI agents. Built with TypeScript, it provides a flexible and extensible platform for developing intelligent agents that can interact across multiple platforms while maintaining consistent personalities and knowledge.