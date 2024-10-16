Raiinmaker's AI App Now Has AI Reputation Score Integration

The latest integration introduces the Raiin AI Score, new tagging verification features, and expanded opportunities for Solana wallet users to boost their AI Reputation

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raiinmaker, the Web3 and AI technology platform, today announced the integration of a suite of new upgraded features to its AI App which is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. This upgrade offers new features that enhance the user experience and allow users to grow their AI Reputation within the Raiinmaker network. The update introduces the Raiin AI Score, similar to a credit score, the system calculates a score for each individual's onchain contributions to training AI models and providing infrastructure to support Raiinmaker's AI network, enabling those with stronger reputation scores to accrue greater corresponding value for their contributions.

New features include tag verification which allows users to actively participate in reviewing and validating tags for AI-generated content created on Raiinmaker. By verifying the accuracy of these tags, users help maintain data integrity across the platform, ensuring that AI models are trained with reliable, high-quality human data. Additionally, users can now link their Coiin.AI accounts to access validator rewards. This feature provides an incentive for deeper engagement in the validation process, allowing users to further contribute to the development of Raiinmaker's decentralized AI models.

J.D. Seraphine, CEO and Founder of Raiinmaker said: "With Version 3 of the Raiinmaker AI app, we are taking a step forward in empowering users to shape the future of AI development by fostering greater transparency, trust, and collaboration within decentralized systems. The more users engage with the Raiinmaker Network and its projects, the more their AI Reputation grows. As we continue to innovate, Raiinmaker remains committed to driving the future of decentralized AI by providing the tools and opportunities for our community to make a meaningful impact."

This announcement follows Raiinmaker's recent launch of "AI Reputation", a new feature that acts as a verified record of how an individual contributes to the development and training of AI. With AI Reputation, users can connect their Web3 wallets, allowing Raiinmaker to assess and quantify their onchain actions across various decentralized AI platforms, such as Solana, Aethir and Fetch. This functionality incentivizes meaningful participation while enabling users to build a comprehensive, industry-wide AI Reputation. In addition, the integration of Solana wallets allows users to increase their AI Reputation score based on their engagement with the Solana ecosystem. These updates reflect Raiinmaker's commitment to fostering a secure, transparent, and decentralized AI ecosystem.

Raiinmaker's continued core developments underscore its long-term vision of placing humans at the center of AI development, providing them with innovative tools to grow their influence and reputation while actively contributing to AI model training.

For more information, visit raiinmaker.com. View and download the Super AI App on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Raiinmaker

Raiinmaker is accelerating the next generation of Web3 utilizing decentralized AI and a human-powered network.

Raiinmaker's distributed AI training network integrates the scalability of Web3 with decentralized AI, redefining value creation based on digital identity, behavior, and reputation. Powered by the Raiinmaker Network, the Raiinmaker AI Super App boasts more than 100,000 users and aims to revolutionize the monetization of users' contributions to AI infrastructure across sports, gaming, and entertainment by equipping users with the ability to train AI from their smartphones. The app also provides seamless integration for users with native Web3 features including Identity Verification, NFT Minting, Token Creation, and AI-Powered Smart Contracts.

Learn more at www.raiinmaker.com.