LONDON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The QS World University Rankings: Asia 2024, evaluating academic and employer recognition, research prowess, teaching resources and internationalisation, is the largest ever, showcasing 857 institutions from 25 countries and territories, including 149 newcomers. Peking University retains its title as Asia's best university for a second consecutive year, followed by The University of Hong Kong and the National University of Singapore in second and third place, respectively. India emerges as Asia's most represented nation, boasting 148 ranked universities—a significant increase of 30 from last year. Mainland China follows with 133, and Japan features 96. Myanmar, Cambodia, and Nepal are included for the first time.

Asia Top 20 2024 2023

Location 1 1 Peking University CN 2 4 The University of Hong Kong HK 3 2 National University of Singapore SG =4 5 Nanyang Technological University SG =4 3 Tsinghua University CN 6 6= Zhejiang University CN 7 6= Fudan University CN 8 12= Yonsei University KR 9 15 Korea University KR 10 12= Chinese University of Hong Kong HK =11 10 Shanghai Jiao Tong University CN =11 9 Universiti Malaya MY 13 8 KAIST KR 14 11 The University of Tokyo JP 15 14 HKUST HK 16 17 Seoul National University KR =17 23 City University of Hong Kong HK =17 16 Kyoto University JP 19 18 Sungkyunkwan University KR 20 22 Tohoku University JP

China leads as Asia's premier research hub, with 24 universities ranked in the top 50 for Citations per Paper, reflecting their high-impact research. India shines for research volume with seven universities in the top 10 for Papers per Faculty and is noted for its high proportion of staff holding PhDs.

Japan maintains strong international reputation among employers and academics. Kazakhstan leads in Central Asia with one university in the top 100.

Singapore's higher education remains at the forefront in Asia, with two universities in the top five and marked research impact. South Korea demonstrates academic excellence, with two of its universities rising into the top 10.

Malaysia is recognised for its outstanding internationalisation efforts. Iran leads Asia in research productivity and staff with PhDs. Indonesia and Thailand shine for high proportion of International Faculty, and Vietnam achieves its best performance in employer reputation.

Ben Sowter, QS Senior VP, said: "This year's rankings affirm that perseverance in enhancing academic standards and research quality is pivotal for the progress of Asia's higher education sector."

