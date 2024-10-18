QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2025

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the 11th edition of the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region.

The 2025 edition spans 20 countries, analysing 246 universities. King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals comes first while Qatar University climbs to second, overtaking King Saud University, which places third.

Egypt is the most represented country, with 36 featured universities, followed by Saudi Arabia (34) and Iraq (32).

Top-20

2025

2024

Institution

Country

1

1

King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals

Saudi Arabia

2

3

Qatar University

Qatar

3

2

King Saud University

Saudi Arabia

4

7

Khalifa University of Science and Technology

UAE

5

6

United Arab Emirates University

UAE

6

4

American University of Beirut (AUB)

Lebanon

7

5

King Abdulaziz University (KAU)

Saudi Arabia

8

10

Sultan Qaboos University

Oman

9

9

University of Jordan

Jordan

10

8

American University of Sharjah

UAE

11

29

King Khalid University

Saudi Arabia

12

23

Abu Dhabi University

UAE

13

11

The American University in Cairo

Egypt

14

24

Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University (IAU)

Saudi Arabia

15

13

Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd university

Saudi Arabia

16

16

Jordan University of Science & Technology

Jordan

17

22

Ajman University

UAE

18

13

Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Qatar

19

18

Umm Al-Qura University

Saudi Arabia

20

19

Zayed University

UAE

Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice President, said: "The Arab region's academic standing is rising, fueled by international partnerships and impactful research. Though no universities entered or dropped from the top 10, the broader landscape is dynamic. A record number of featured Arabic universities highlights the growing competition for academic excellence in the region."

Overview 

  • Egyptian universities lead in cross-border collaboration, with the most top-50 spots for International Research Network.
  • Iraq is the most improved country, with 12 universities rising, 2 dropping, and 10 remaining stable.
  • Jordan excels in teaching expertise, with the most top-50 universities for Staff with a PhD
  • Morocco achieves the highest Staff with a PhD score, with three universities in the top 10 for this metric.
  • Both ranked Qatari universities perform well, with Qatar University rising to second overall. Hamad Bin Khalifa University leads in three metrics, more than any other institution.
  • Saudi Arabia shines, with two universities in the top three. It excels in research, collaboration and international reputation.
  • The UAE dominates in internationalisation, with eight universities in the top 10 for International Faculty and six for International Students.

Methodology 

