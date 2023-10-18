QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2024 Best Universities in the Arab Region Revealed

News provided by

QS Quacquarelli Symonds

18 Oct, 2023, 11:00 BST

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts, released the 10th edition of the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2024. Evaluating institutions based on global recognition, research prowess, teaching resources and internationalisation, this year's ranking is the largest ever, showcasing 223 institutions from 18 Arabic countries, including 32 new entries.

Saudi King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals is the new leader, followed by King Saud University and Qatar University. Previously first, King Abdulaziz University now ranks fifth.
Egypt has 36 universities listed, followed by Saudi Arabia with 34, and Iraq with 24.

QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter noted the Arab Region's growing academic reputation and emphasised the increased competition in higher education.

QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2024 – Top 20  

2024

2023

1

3

King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals 

Saudi Arabia 

2

4

King Saud University 

Saudi Arabia 

3

2

Qatar University 

Qatar 

4

5

American University of Beirut

Lebanon 

5

1

King Abdulaziz University

Saudi Arabia 

6

6

United Arab Emirates University 

UAE

7

7

Khalifa University of Science and Technology 

UAE 

8

9

American University of Sharjah 

UAE 

9

10

University of Jordan 

Jordan 

10

8

Sultan Qaboos University 

Oman 

11

11

The American University in Cairo 

Egypt 

12

12

Cairo University 

Egypt 

=13 

Hamad Bin Khalifa University 

Qatar 

=13 

18

Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd university 

Saudi Arabia 

14

13

Lebanese University 

Lebanon 

15

15

University of Sharjah 

UAE 

16

16

Jordan University of Science & Technology 

Jordan 

17

14

Ain Shams University 

Egypt 

18

17

Umm Al-Qura University 

Saudi Arabia 

19

20

Zayed University 

UAE 

20

19

Applied Science University - Bahrain 

Bahrain 

QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2023 www.TopUniversities.com 

Saudi Arabia excels with two top universities, driven by its research and international reputation. Egypt also shines for research quality, with more universities in the region's top 100 for Citations per Paper than any other country and Cairo University standing out for its academic reputation. Baghdad's University is Iraq's best, thanks to its international ties. Jordan boasts a diverse student base, with more universities in the top 100 for International Students than any other country.
The UAE's universities shine in internationalisation, with significant improvements in rankings. Morocco leads in staff expertise, with Université Sultan Moulay Slimane standing out. Qatar's two ranked universities, see Qatar university and new entry Hamad Bin Khalifa University, show exceptional performance in research and resources.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503776/2854098/QS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds

Also from this source

QS Latin America & Caribbean Ranking 2024

QS Latin America & Caribbean Ranking 2024

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analyst, has released the thirteenth annual list of Latin America & The Caribbean's best...
QS Reveals the World's Best Cities for Students

QS Reveals the World's Best Cities for Students

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts, released the QS Best Student Cities, 11th edition, which compares 160 premier educational...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics