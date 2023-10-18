QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2024 Best Universities in the Arab Region Revealed

18 Oct, 2023, 11:00 BST
LONDON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts, released the 10th edition of the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2024. Evaluating institutions based on global recognition, research prowess, teaching resources and internationalisation, this year's ranking is the largest ever, showcasing 223 institutions from 18 Arabic countries, including 32 new entries.
Saudi King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals is the new leader, followed by King Saud University and Qatar University. Previously first, King Abdulaziz University now ranks fifth.
Egypt has 36 universities listed, followed by Saudi Arabia with 34, and Iraq with 24.
QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter noted the Arab Region's growing academic reputation and emphasised the increased competition in higher education.
|
QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2024 – Top 20
|
2024
|
2023
|
1
|
3
|
King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals
|
Saudi Arabia
|
2
|
4
|
King Saud University
|
Saudi Arabia
|
3
|
2
|
Qatar University
|
Qatar
|
4
|
5
|
American University of Beirut
|
Lebanon
|
5
|
1
|
King Abdulaziz University
|
Saudi Arabia
|
6
|
6
|
United Arab Emirates University
|
UAE
|
7
|
7
|
Khalifa University of Science and Technology
|
UAE
|
8
|
9
|
American University of Sharjah
|
UAE
|
9
|
10
|
University of Jordan
|
Jordan
|
10
|
8
|
Sultan Qaboos University
|
Oman
|
11
|
11
|
The American University in Cairo
|
Egypt
|
12
|
12
|
Cairo University
|
Egypt
|
=13
|
Hamad Bin Khalifa University
|
Qatar
|
=13
|
18
|
Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd university
|
Saudi Arabia
|
14
|
13
|
Lebanese University
|
Lebanon
|
15
|
15
|
University of Sharjah
|
UAE
|
16
|
16
|
Jordan University of Science & Technology
|
Jordan
|
17
|
14
|
Ain Shams University
|
Egypt
|
18
|
17
|
Umm Al-Qura University
|
Saudi Arabia
|
19
|
20
|
Zayed University
|
UAE
|
20
|
19
|
Applied Science University - Bahrain
|
Bahrain
|
QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2023 www.TopUniversities.com
Saudi Arabia excels with two top universities, driven by its research and international reputation. Egypt also shines for research quality, with more universities in the region's top 100 for Citations per Paper than any other country and Cairo University standing out for its academic reputation. Baghdad's University is Iraq's best, thanks to its international ties. Jordan boasts a diverse student base, with more universities in the top 100 for International Students than any other country.
The UAE's universities shine in internationalisation, with significant improvements in rankings. Morocco leads in staff expertise, with Université Sultan Moulay Slimane standing out. Qatar's two ranked universities, see Qatar university and new entry Hamad Bin Khalifa University, show exceptional performance in research and resources.
