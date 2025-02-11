Qareeb and Pantheon forge strategic partnership for rollout of Bitcoin mining data centres across GCC

MANAMA, Bahrain, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qareeb Data Centres, the Middle East's first edge data centre provider, and Pantheon, a full-service global Bitcoin mining service provider, announced today they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This MOU sets out a strategic partnership between Pantheon and Qareeb to cover the rollout of Pantheon Bitcoin mining data centres across the Middle East region.

Jim Niemeijer, Pantheon, & Annemarie van Zadelhoff, Qareeb Data Centres

As part of partnership, Qareeb will act on behalf of Pantheon to secure sites adjacent to locations where Qareeb has secured, or is in the process of securing, sites to build its own colocation facilities. In addition, the Qareeb team will deliver fully-fitted and operational solutions for Pantheon as part of its build process as well as provide a full suite of engineering, operations, security and FM services.

"Partnering with Pantheon represents a significant opportunity for Qareeb, as we collaborate with one of the most exciting visionaries in the Bitcoin mining industry," said Annemarie van Zadelhoff, Chief Strategy Officer at Qareeb. "Pantheon's dedication to innovation and operational excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver state-of-the-art data centre solutions across the Middle East. By leveraging our expertise in turnkey project management, site acquisition, permitting and operations, we are proud to ensure Pantheon's facilities are fully fitted, operational, and supported by our 24/7 regional team. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to building a future-ready digital infrastructure and setting new standards for innovation and resilience in the region."

Nick van Houtrijve, COO and Founder of Pantheon, added: "Pantheon's expansion into the GCC is a strategic milestone as we continue to set new benchmarks for operational efficiency and performance. This partnership with Qareeb enables us to establish robust infrastructure in one of the fastest-growing Bitcoin mining markets globally."

Jim Niemeijer, Head of Business Development at Pantheon, concluded: "With Qareeb's unparalleled regional expertise and our capabilities, we are confident in delivering value to our investors and clients. Together, we're creating a blueprint for the future of digital finance."

About Qareeb Data Centres

Qareeb Data Centres is on a mission to deliver world-class Edge Data Centre solutions in the Middle East, enabling businesses in their digital transformation through delivering best in class infrastructure tailored for cloud and AI-driven growth, with transparency and a customer-first approach at the core. Headquartered in Bahrain, Qareeb fuses international and local expertise to ensure a consistent exceptional customer experience tailored to regional needs.

To find out more, visit www.qareebdc.com/

About Pantheon

Pantheon is a global Bitcoin mining company dedicated to building efficient, profitable mining operations. Through its Mining as a Service (MaaS) model, Pantheon offers clients tailored solutions that simplify Bitcoin mining for HNWI and financial institutions. By combining cutting-edge technology and customized infrastructure, Pantheon empowers clients to participate in Bitcoin mining without the complexity of setting up their own operations. Headquartered in Europe, Pantheon's mission is to build decentralized financial infrastructure through profitable Bitcoin mining solutions. To find out more, visit: https://www.pantheonmining.com/

This press release has been issued by Qareeb Data Centres Corporate Communications.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2617485/Qareeb_Pantheon.jpg