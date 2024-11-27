Qareeb Data Centres and Gcore Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate GCC AI and Cloud Infrastructure

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qareeb Data Centres, the Middle East's first edge data centre provider, and Gcore, a global leader in edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Touchdown Middle East 2024 conference in Bahrain. This strategic partnership is set to boost digital infrastructure in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and support the region's journey to becoming a hub of innovation, with a special focus on delivering cutting-edge AI and cloud computing services.

Qareeb Data Centres and Gcore sign MoU at Touchdown Middle East 2024

Qareeb will leverage its edge data centre infrastructure to deliver Gcore solutions to customers across the GCC market, fostering local digitalisation and supporting Gcore's expansion in the region. By integrating Gcore's advanced AI, cloud, and edge solutions with Qareeb's data centre capabilities, this collaboration aims to enable innovation and scalability as well as provide reliable and secure cloud solutions to address the growing demand from businesses and public sector organisations throughout the GCC.

"Partnering with Gcore aligns with our vision to drive digital innovation across the GCC region," said Annemarie Van Zadelhoff, Chief Strategy Officer at Qareeb Data Centres. "With the data centre market experiencing rapid growth, particularly in the demand for local edge colocation facilities, this partnership provides a strong foundation for our ambitious expansion across the Middle East while delivering advanced AI and cloud computing solutions to meet the shifting needs of organisations today and into the future."

"We are thrilled to partner with Qareeb Data Centres to deliver cutting-edge AI and cloud services to the GCC," said Fabrice Moizan, Chief Revenue Officer at Gcore. "Together, we will empower businesses with robust infrastructure solutions, driving innovation, economic growth, and technological advancement across the region."

About Qareeb Data Centres

Qareeb Data Centres is on a mission to deliver world-class Edge Data Centre solutions in the Middle East, enabling businesses in their digital transformation through delivering best in class infrastructure tailored for cloud and AI-driven growth, with transparency and a customer-first approach at the core. Headquartered in Bahrain, Qareeb fuses international and local expertise to ensure a consistent exceptional customer experience tailored to regional needs.

To find out more, visit www.qareebdc.com/

About Gcore

Gcore is a global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider. Headquartered in Luxembourg, with a team of 600 operating from ten offices worldwide, Gcore provides solutions to global leaders in numerous industries. Gcore manages its global IT infrastructure across six continents, with one of the best network performances in Europe, Africa, and LATAM due to the average response time of 30 ms worldwide. Gcore's network consists of 180 points of presence worldwide in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centers, with a total network capacity exceeding 200 Tbps.

https://gcore.com/

This press release has been issued by Qareeb Data Centres Corporate Communications. For further information:

Media Contact

Avenue 10

eleri@avenue-10.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567782/Qareeb_Data_Centres.jpg