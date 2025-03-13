Qalby Etmaan Introduces 'Clay Donation Boxes' to Promote Sustainability, Emirati Craftsmanship, and Empower Giving in the Year of Community

DUBAI, UAE, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In alignment with the visionary leadership of the United Arab Emirates under the national initiative "Year of Community," the Qalby Etmaan program announces the launch of its 'Clay Donation Boxes' initiative for its eighth season. The initiative aims to distribute these boxes across the UAE at no cost. The Clay Donation Boxes are a purely Emirati product, made by local potters and artisans. Even the packaging of these boxes is environmentally friendly, wrapped in burlap and recycled paper, and packed by humanitarian institutions and volunteers, such as the UAE Red Crescent, Zayed Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and Khalifa Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, reinforcing the spirit of giving and community solidarity.

'The Clay Donation Box’

This initiative is designed to tap into the innate goodness of our hearts and instil the concept of "goodness within everyone's reach," simplifying charitable acts and emphasizing the importance of everyone's contribution to the community, while highlighting the profound impact their donations can have on the lives of orphaned children and those in need. The 'Clay Donation Boxes' also seek to revive the concept of returning to tradition in the age of digitization, especially with the decline in the use of cash, thus promoting a culture of saving and giving in a simple and effective way.

Funds collected from these Clay Donation Boxes will be used to plant 100,000 date palms, with date sales directly supporting orphaned children in Gaza. This long-term initiative ensures sustained aid.

The boxes will be broken open on March 25, coinciding with the 25th day of Ramadan, and the contents will be used in agriculture by mixing it with the soil, as clay has great benefits in improving soil quality and fertility, reinforcing the environmental sustainability aspect of the initiative.

Over 5,000 Clay Donation Boxes will be distributed, with 10 special boxes containing free tickets for winners to attend the filming of the next season of the Qalby Etmaan program, adding an element of excitement and active engagement for the public.

The Clay Donation Boxes will be available at multiple distribution points, including the Qalby Etmaan online store, Hamad Store, ADNOC fuel stations, and UAE Red Crescent kiosks in shopping malls, ensuring that everyone has easy access to participate in this unique humanitarian initiative.

To contribute to the Qalby Etmaan projects and initiatives, please visit the Ghaith platform:

https://www.emiratesrc.ae/Ghaith/Home.aspx

The Qalby Etmaan program is available on the program's YouTube channel, Abu Dhabi TV, and the Abu Dhabi TV app at the following times:

7:00 PM UAE Time

6:00 PM KSA Time

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641305/Qalby_Etmaan.jpg