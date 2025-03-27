ABU DHABI, UAE, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghaith met his audience for the first time during the breaking open of the 'Community Clay Donation Boxes' event at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center on March 25. The symbolic event saw widespread participation from members of the community and prominent figures, including H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and CEO & Managing Director of ADNOC and its group of companies; Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group; H.E. Mohamed Haji Al Khouri, Board Member of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination; and H.E. Dr. Hamdan Musallam, Chairman of the UAE Red Crescent Authority. The event was hosted by prominent media person Youssef Al Kaabi.

Community Clay Donation Boxes for Gaza Orphans Broken Open at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center in the Presence of 'Ghaith'; His First ever Public Appearance

The 'Qalby Etmaan' show host, Ghaith, opened his speech with the Quranic verse: "Whatever good you send forth for yourselves, you will ˹certainly˺ find ˹its reward˺ with Allah. Surely Allah is All-Seeing of what you do." Emphasizing on the virtue of giving, he said: "Life cannot go on without giving. Giving shapes humanity, and the giver is happier than the receiver. Gifts are not just things but a remedy for the soul." Stressing that 'Ghaith' is an idea, and not a person, Ghaith revealed he chose not to reveal his identity to ensure people remain connected to the concept rather than the individual.

Speaking on the cultural significance of the clay donation boxes, Ghaith explained that clay piggy banks were the primary savings method in the 1980s and were only broken in times of crisis. Today, they are being broken for Gaza—a noble humanitarian message of solidarity and compassion. He expressed his hope that this initiative becomes an annual tradition, where people collect goods in their piggy banks and donate them to a chosen humanitarian cause each year. Ghaith emphasized that the primary purpose of the piggy bank is to instill values of unity and cooperation within families and larger communities.

He also announced several upcoming initiatives on the occasion, including:

The launch of 'Child Ghaith': an animated character for the young Ghaith fans starting next year.

New 'Ghaith Journeys' allowing individuals and families to witness the impact of giving and follow the steps of humanitarian work. https://shorturl.at/V6OnT

A new book targeting youth about the journey of Ghaith and the ' Qalby Etmaan' program is to be released within four months.

and the ' program is to be released within four months. A focus next year on building humanitarian efforts within the UAE.

Expressing his deep gratitude to the partners and volunteers for their efforts in making the initiative and the current season (eighth) of 'Qalby Etmaan' a success, Ghaith concluded: "The greatest success is not only in doing good but creating a complete humanitarian ecosystem."

Created in alignment with the visionary leadership of the United Arab Emirates under the national initiative 'Year of Community', the proceedings from the 'Clay Donation Boxes' initiative will be used to plant 100,000 date palms, with date sales directly supporting orphaned children in Gaza.

To contribute to the Qalby Etmaan projects and initiatives, please visit the Ghaith platform:

https://www.emiratesrc.ae/Ghaith/Home.aspx

The Qalby Etmaan program is available on YouTube, as well as on Abu Dhabi TV, and the Abu Dhabi TV app at the following times:

7:00 PM UAE Time

6:00 PM KSA Time

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651605/Ghaith_community_event.jpg