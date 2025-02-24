PURIS Announces the Acquisition of Insight Pipe and IPC Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PURIS, LLC ("PURIS"), a portfolio company of an investment affiliate of J.F. Lehman & Company, LLC ("JFLCO"), announced today the completion of the acquisition of Creekside (the "Company").

Creekside, through its Insight Pipe and IPC Services brands, is a premier infrastructure and environmental services provider with customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. Founded in 1989 by Michael Marburger, the Company specializes in trenchless pipeline rehabilitation services for wastewater and stormwater sewer applications. Located in Harmony, PA, Creekside offers CIPP installation, cleaning, CCTV inspections, and ancillary services to municipal customers as well as specialized cleaning and fluid hauling services to industrial end-markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike and the entire Creekside team to the PURIS family," said Mick Fegan, Chief Executive Officer of PURIS. "For over 30 years, Creekside has delivered exceptional technical services to its customers. In combining our companies, we will continue to provide our collective customers with an enhanced array of capabilities across stormwater, wastewater and potable water applications. This acquisition advances our efforts to be the provider of choice for underground pipeline rehabilitation services."

Mike Marburger, founder and President of Creekside added, "PURIS is the ideal partner for Creekside as we look to the next phase of growth for our company. Since our founding, we have cultivated a culture rooted in service, quality, and safety. The PURIS team shares a clear alignment with these principles, and I believe the combination of our companies will strengthen our collective efforts as we move forward."

Creekside represents PURIS' first strategic acquisition since the JFLCO-led recapitalization of the business in 2024 via a single asset continuation fund. "Creekside's capabilities and synergistic fit are emblematic of our strategic priorities as we augment organic growth with a tailored acquisition strategy. We look forward to supporting future acquisitions with our refreshed capital structure," said Dave Thomas, Managing Director at JFLCO.

A&O Shearman provided legal counsel to PURIS and JFLCO. Financing for the transaction was arranged by General Atlantic Credit with PSP Investments Credit USA LLC serving as lead investor. Strategic Advisors served as financial advisor, and Metz Lewis Brodman Must O'Keefe LLC served as legal counsel to Creekside.

About PURIS

Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, PURIS is a leading, vertically integrated water infrastructure platform providing trenchless pipe rehabilitation solutions and technology to the municipal wastewater, stormwater and potable water markets. PURIS' primary capabilities include cured-in-place-pipe (CIPP), pipe bursting, geopolymer spray lining, CompressionFit® HDPE lining, horizontal directional drilling and other ancillary services. These technologies and services provide customers across North America with minimally-disruptive, cost-effective solutions to manage aging underground pipe infrastructure.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

http://www.jflpartners.com

