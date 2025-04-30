J.F. Lehman & Company Closes Continuation Vehicle for JFL Credit Opportunities I

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading alternative asset manager focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure sectors, announced the successful closing of a continuation vehicle for JFL Credit Opportunities I, L.P. ("Credit Fund I"). Credit Fund I's assets under management include new capital commitments as well as the portfolio of credit positions formerly held indirectly by JFL Equity Investor VI, L.P. and its affiliates ("Fund VI") in high-quality, middle-market companies within the firm's target industries. Pantheon, a leading global private markets investor, acted as the lead investor, with StepStone Group also participating.

In early 2023, JFLCO expanded its investment capabilities into credit by partnering with Evan Lederman and Lionel Jolivot, whose complementary credit backgrounds and sector-focused expertise aligned with the firm's longstanding private equity strategy. The combination of their credit expertise and relationships with JFLCO's private equity platform led to the development of a credit strategy grounded in fundamental insights as well as sector and operating expertise. JFLCO's credit strategy is opportunistic in nature, spanning syndicated credit, secondary direct lending and distressed situations across the firm's core industries. The transaction will allow the credit team to continue scaling the credit platform and generating value from the portfolio, while providing liquidity to Fund VI investors.

"The integration of credit into the JFLCO platform has reinforced our assumption that this expansion provides strategic benefits to both of our sector-focused strategies. We believe that the combination is a powerful, unique one that positions us to fully take advantage of a broader opportunity set in our target industries," said Partners Alex Harman and Glenn Shor.

"We are grateful to be partnering with such highly regarded investors in Credit Fund I and look forward to continuing our momentum as we grow JFLCO's credit strategy," said Credit Partners Evan Lederman and Lionel Jolivot.

"We are pleased to partner with JFLCO on Credit Fund I. This is a great example of the value and strategic partnership that Pantheon can deliver to best in class managers to drive positive outcomes," said Rakesh Jain, Global Head of Private Credit at Pantheon.

Jefferies LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel for the transaction. Jones Day served as legal advisor to Pantheon.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, government, maritime, environmental and infrastructure sectors. The firm has over $8 billion in AUM across its private equity and credit strategies and offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

