Pump Market Size Worth $132.7 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pump market size is projected to reach USD 132.7 billion by 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing demand for pumps from oil & gas, chemical, and water & wastewater industries.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global market for pumps is anticipated to be valued at USD 132.7 billion by 2025 owing to the rapid industrialization in developing economies in Asia Pacific and Central and South America

Centrifugal pump product segment is expected to dominate the global market in 2025. The segment is expected to ascend at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period

Positive displacement pump segment is expected to grow significantly in Asia Pacific market owing to the increasing demand for peristatic and diaphragm pumps in chemicals, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage end-use industries

Among the various application segments, water & wastewater is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. It is likely to progress at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period

Key players engaged in the manufacturing of axial flow pumps, which hold a major share in the global axial flow pumps industry include Xylem Inc., Flowserve Corporation, EBARA CORPORATION, Grundfos Holding A/S, ITT INC., Sulzer Ltd, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, and Pentair plc.

Read 160 page research report with ToC on "Pump Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Positive Displacement, Centrifugal), By Application (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Water & Wastewater), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pump-market

Increased spending on infrastructural development activities owing to the rapid industrialization in the emerging economies, especially in Asia Pacific and Central & South America, is expected to propel the product demand over the forecast period. Based on product, the market is segmented into centrifugal pump, positive displacement pumps, and others. Centrifugal pumps are the most commonly used product and the segment accounted for a market share of 52.1% in 2018. Positive displacement pump segment is expected to witness significant growth and ascend at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

Water & wastewater application segment dominated the market in 2018. The segment is expected to ascend at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period and account for the largest revenue share in 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to increased spending by the governments of several countries for the development of water & wastewater infrastructure.

Oil & gas segment is expected to move ahead at a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing global demand for crude oil in order to facilitate production centers, overseas logistics, and domestic transport is expected to contribute to offshore and onshore exploration activities in the future. This, in turn, is projected to boost the demand for pumps over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market and accounted for a revenue share of 46.1% in 2018. The dominant position of Asia Pacific can be attributed to the high demand for pumps in water & wastewater, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries in the region. Asia Pacific market for pumps was followed by Europe and North America in 2018. Europe market for pumps is expected to be valued at USD 26.3 billion by 2025. Water & wastewater sector in Europe is characterized by the presence of stringent regulations owing to various environmental concerns. This is expected to propel the demand for pumps in Europe market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global pump market on the basis of product, applications, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Centrifugal Pump



Axial Flow Pump





Radial Flow Pump





Mixed Flow Pump



Positive Displacement Pump



Reciprocating





Rotary





Others



Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Power

Pharmaceutical

Water & Wastewater

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.