Pulmonary Drug Delivery System Market Size to Worth USD 73.14 Billion by 2031 | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global pulmonary drug delivery system market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and growing technological advancements in drug delivery.

The pulmonary drug delivery system market is expected to reach US$ 73.14 billion by 2031 from US$ 54.14 billion in 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Pulmonary drug delivery is a targeted system that directs medications specifically to the lower respiratory tract. This system utilizes devices designed to administer drugs through the pulmonary route. Inhalation is an effective method for delivering treatments for asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other conditions. This approach offers rapid action, providing quick relief during asthmatic attacks and acute bronchitis. Aerosols are specially designed devices commonly used for pulmonary drug delivery.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the pulmonary drug delivery system market comprises a vast array of products and services that are expected to register strength during the forecast period.

Overview of Report Findings

Increasing Burden of Chronic Respiratory Diseases: As per the World Health Organization, the prevalence of asthma is increasing, with a projected growth of more than 100 million additional cases by 2025. Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the airways. It is one of the major non-communicable diseases worldwide, affecting over 300 million individuals. The prevalence of asthma continues to increase each year, particularly in low and middle-income countries. According to the article published in the National Library of Medicine, in 2020, the global prevalence of COPD was estimated at 10.6%, resulting in ~480 million cases among both males and females. By 2050, the number of COPD cases is projected to rise by 112 million, reaching a total of 592 million, which would represent 9.5% of the total eligible population. This indicates a relative increase of 23.3% in COPD cases from 2020 to 2050.



The increasing global burden of asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis is a significant factor driving the market for pulmonary drug delivery systems. Inhalers, nebulizers, and other pulmonary devices provide targeted administration of medications directly to the lungs, thereby enhancing treatment outcomes and patient adherence. This trend is fostering the global adoption of advanced pulmonary drug delivery systems.



Surging Technological Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems: Ongoing advancements in drug delivery technologies, such as smart inhalers, metered-dose inhalers (MDIs), and dry powder inhalers (DPIs), are significantly transforming the pulmonary drug delivery market. The development of more efficient, precise, and user-friendly devices improves patient adherence and ensures better targeting of medications. In June 2024 , Aseptika launched the PUFFClicker3, a universal smart inhaler dose tracker designed to be compatible with both pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDI) and DPIs. The PUFFClicker3 aims to enhance inhaler adherence for patients of all ages and those with respiratory conditions that require inhalers for treatment. It supports 101 SNOMED-coded inhalers and includes built-in graphical instructions, making it easy to transition to a new type of inhaler. Such developments in the market make treatments for chronic respiratory diseases more effective and convenient for patients.



Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the pulmonary drug delivery system market is segmented into dry powder inhalers, metered dose inhalers, and nebulizers. The dry powder inhalers segment held the largest share of the pulmonary drug delivery system market in 2024.

In terms of application, the pulmonary drug delivery system market is categorized into cystic fibrosis, asthma, allergic rhinitis, COPD, and other applications. The cystic fibrosis segment held the largest share of the pulmonary drug delivery system market in 2024.

In terms of end user, the pulmonary drug delivery system market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and other end users. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the pulmonary drug delivery system market in 2024.

The pulmonary drug delivery system market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the pulmonary drug delivery system market are GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mylan N.V., Hovione, and Vectura Group.

Trending Topics: Advanced Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems, AI in Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems, Drug Delivery Systems for COPD, and Increasing Asthma Prevalence, among others.

Global Headlines on Pulmonary Drug Delivery System

Aseptika launched the PUFFClicker3, a universal smart inhaler dose tracker that is compatible with both pMDI and DPI. The PUFFClicker3 supports 101 SNOMED-coded inhalers and includes built-in graphical instructions, making it easy for users to switch to a new inhaler type.

Glenmark Pharma launched the Tiotropium Bromide Dry Powder Inhaler, branded as Tiogiva, for the treatment of COPD in the UK.

PARI Pharma GmbH has received market authorization for the LAMIRA Nebulizer System, which delivers Insmed's drug product ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) in Japan .

. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals introduced Trelegy Ellipta, a once-daily single-inhaler triple therapy (SITT) for patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in India .

Conclusion

The mounting incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma and COPD, and increasing technological developments in drug delivery systems drive the pulmonary drug delivery system market growth. Chronic conditions are becoming more common, affecting millions of individuals across the world. According to the WHO, over 400 million people globally have asthma, highlighting the urgent need for innovative treatment options to ensure effective disease management. Additionally, the growing recognition of asthma and COPD as major public health challenges has encouraged the development and accessibility of advanced pulmonary drug delivery systems, contributing to market expansion.

Technological innovation is crucial to the growth of the pulmonary drug delivery systems market. pMDIs, DPIs, soft mist inhalers (SMIs), and nebulizers, including vibrating mesh nebulizers, are advanced inhaler technologies that have enhanced drug delivery efficiency, improved patient compliance and yielded better therapeutic outcomes. These modern devices offer precise dosing, ease of use, portability, and increased drug deposition in the lungs.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including pharmaceutical companies, academic and research organizations, healthcare facilities, and others—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

