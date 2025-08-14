Graphene Market to Register a CAGR of 24% by 2031 - Driven by Flourishing Electronics and Energy Storage Industry | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global graphene market is witnessing noticeable growth owing to rising demand from electronics and energy storage, and development in the construction sector.

The graphene market is expected to reach US$8.58 billion by 2031 from US$1.88 billion in 2024; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. The graphene market is evolving as a dynamic segment within the broader materials sector.

Graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a two-dimensional honeycomb lattice, has sparked interest due to its unique combination of exceptional electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties. Its versatility makes it applicable across numerous industries, including electronics for flexible displays and transistors, energy for advanced batteries and supercapacitors, and composites for stronger, lighter materials.

Rising adoption of electric vehicles is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Overview of Graphene Market Report Findings

1. Flourishing Electronics and Energy Storage Industry: The growing demand from the electronics and energy storage industries is a major force behind the surge in graphene adoption. In electronics, the trend toward smaller, more powerful, and energy-efficient devices drives research and investment into graphene-based solutions.

Graphene's exceptional electrical conductivity, flexibility, and heat dissipation make it a superior material for next-generation transistors, sensors, printed circuit boards, and flexible displays. The appetite for advanced consumer electronics, including smartphones, wearables, and foldable devices, accelerates the shift toward graphene use to achieve faster processing and longer device lifespans.

2. Rising Adoption from Biomedical and Healthcare Applications: Biomedical and healthcare applications rapidly emerge as a pivotal future trend in the graphene market. Graphene's distinctive characteristics—such as high surface area, remarkable electrical conductivity, mechanical strength, and excellent biocompatibility—fuel a wave of innovation in medical science. Its adoption in biosensors enables ultra-sensitive and rapid disease diagnostics, propelling the potential for early detection and personalized treatment.

Graphene's surface can be functionalized in drug delivery to carry therapeutic agents directly to targeted cells, improving efficacy and minimizing side effects. Tissue engineering benefits from graphene's use as a scaffold material, promoting cell growth and accelerating healing in regenerative medicine.

3. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Graphene Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by type into monolayer and bilayer, multi-layer graphene (MLG), graphene nano-platelets, graphene oxide, and others. The graphene oxide segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of application, the market is categorized into composites, functional inks, paints and coatings, energy storage, polymer additives, batteries, sensors, RFID, and others. The composites segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Based on end-use industry, the market is categorized into electronics and consumer goods, automotive, aerospace and defense, energy and power, building and construction, medical, and others. The electronics and consumer goods segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The graphene market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the graphene market are Global Graphene Group; Graphenea; Grafoid Inc; ACS Material LLC; NeoGraf; Vorbeck Materials Corp; HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC; MATEXCEL; Grolltex Inc; Gerdau Graphene; AdNano Technologies Pvt Ltd; Otto Chemie Pvt Ltd; BT CORP; UCSGRAPHENE; and NanoXplore Inc., etc.

Global Headlines on Graphene Market

Graphene Innovation Manchester announced the launch of the world's first commercial production of graphene.

Black Semiconductor, a spin-off and current partner of the Graphene Flagship, secures EUR 254.4 million in funding to launch new semiconductor technology in Europe .

in funding to launch new semiconductor technology in . Black Swan Graphene secures US patent for breakthrough continuous graphene production process.

Conclusion:

The graphene market is pivotal, shaped by ongoing advancements, growing industry interest, and an expanding ecosystem of research and development initiatives. Companies are gradually moving beyond experimental phases to evaluate real-world applications and pilot deployments of graphene-based solutions, further broadening the scope of potential opportunities. The collaboration between research institutions, innovative startups, and established manufacturers fosters an environment conducive to developing practical applications, whether in electronics, advanced materials, or energy storage.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including information on raw material suppliers, graphene manufacturers, and distributors/suppliers—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

