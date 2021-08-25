Pudu Robotics Is Planning to Launch Its New Generation Robot - KettyBot In Russia

Well-known professionals and local media will attend. At that time, KettyBot will be fully demonstrated on site.

KettyBot has innovative built-in features including the top-tier advertisement display, customer guiding, delivery functions, etc. As a low-cost and high-efficiency solution, KettyBot delivers a state-of-the-art experience in high-traffic restaurants.

Greater Versatility

Covering various services such as customer attraction, greeting & escorting as well as multi-delivery, KettyBot is innovatively designed for enhanced adaptability, featuring two forms enabled by the removable trays and rear cover. Ultra-long battery life with impressive auto-charging function provides all-day-long service.

Marketing Expert on Wheels

The KettyBot includes an 18.5" large AD screen that can display promotional materials in the customized zone, providing a more eye-catching approach for marketing.

Superior Mobility

A minimize clearance at 55cm, KettyBot is specially designed for complex and dynamic environments. Dual SLAM solutions, laser SLAM and visual SLAM simultaneously adapt to more scenarios.

More additional features and information will be unveiled during the launch event.

About Pudu Robotics

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Pudu Robotics is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to the design, R&D, production and sales of commercial service robots. The company has set up R&D centers in Shenzhen and Chengdu, and hundreds of after-sales service centers across the globe.

As a world-leading provider of commercial service robots, Pudu Robotics has sold tens of thousands of robots to more than 60 countries and regions, covering more than 600 cities around the world.

In May 2021, Pudu Robotics completed series C financing of $78 million, a joint investment by Tencent, Meituan and Sequoia Capital China.

For more information, please visit:

