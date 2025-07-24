Pudu Robotics Launches PUDU T600 Series to Redefine Heavy-Payload Industrial Delivery

SHENZHEN, China, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in service robotics, today announced the launch of the PUDU T600 Series, a next-generation lineup of industrial delivery robots purpose-built for high-payload, autonomous goods handling in complex industrial environments.

PUDU T600 Series: Heavy-Payload Industrial Delivery Robot

Following the success of the PUDU T300, which addressed mid-load transport needs, the T600 Series marks Pudu's expansion into heavy-payload logistics and end-to-end automation. It is designed to help manufacturers respond to growing demands for throughput, labor flexibility, and adaptive intralogistics—especially in fast-changing production and warehouse settings.

Dual-Form Design for Greater Application Flexibility

The T600 Series offers two distinct versions to meet varied industrial needs. The PUDU T600 is the standard version of the series—a Heavy-payload Industrial Delivery Robot, features a built-in touchscreen, ergonomic handlebar, and intuitive control buttons, enabling easy operation for tasks that require occasional manual interaction. The PUDU T600 Underride is a chassis-based industrial AMR designed with a low-profile build that allows it to autonomously navigate beneath racks or shelves, lift and transport them with precision—ideal for high-density, automated shelf-to-line or shelf-to-shelf operations.

Key Features & Innovations

600kg Heavy Load Capacity

With a 600kg payload capacity, the T600 Series significantly reduces the number of delivery trips required, enhancing throughput and single-trip efficiency for heavy-duty logistics operations.

Flexible Deployment

The T600 Series is designed for fast deployment, allowing it to adapt to changing production layouts without requiring physical modifications or lengthy setup processes.

Rack Group Recognition

Advanced navigation and perception systems enable the T600 series to intelligently identify designated shelves or cargo positions and execute autonomous pick-up and drop-off tasks—enabling fully unmanned operations in storage, delivery, and replenishment scenarios.

Idle Elevator Prioritization for Multi-Floor Operations

To overcome elevator congestion in vertical facilities, the T600 uses a real-time scheduling system that identifies and prioritizes idle elevators, improving delivery speed and minimizing wait times during inter-floor transport.

On-Premises Deployment for Data Security

The T600 supports on-premises or private cloud deployment, keeping data within internal networks and eliminating reliance on external cloud services—ideal for security-sensitive industrial environments.

Adaptive Navigation in Narrow Aisles

Designed for high-density environments, the T600 Series dynamically adapts its pathing strategy based on aisle width and load dimensions, switching between single-lane or dual-lane traffic in real time to ensure safe, efficient passage and coordinated multi-robot operations.

VDA5050 Protocol Compatibility

Support for the VDA5050 communication standard allows the T600 to seamlessly integrate with other robots and systems, simplifying fleet collaboration and scalability.

Comprehensive Multi-Layer Safety System

The PUDU T600 Series is built for safe operation with features such as ground projection indicators (standard version) to alert nearby personnel, real-time dynamic obstacle avoidance, and an integrated disaster response module that enables automatic action during emergencies like fires or earthquakes.

IoT-Enabled for Smarter Facility Integration

The T600's modular IoT connectivity supports access control, elevator rides, goods call buttons, and more—allowing it to quickly interface with factory systems without complex software integration.

Whether deployed in electronics assembly, automotive parts production, metal fabrication, or smart warehousing, the T600 Series is engineered to streamline logistics flows, reduce manual handling risks, and future-proof intralogistics networks through intelligent automation.

Learn more about PUDU T600 Series: https://www.pudurobotics.com/en/products/pudut600?utm_source=news&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=pr

About PUDU

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics emphasizes three core technologies: mobility, manipulation, and artificial intelligence. Pudu Robotics has taken the lead in establishing a comprehensive range of specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robotic products in the industry. Currently, Pudu Robotics offers three product lines: service delivery robots, commercial cleaning robots, and industrial delivery robots, which are deployed across ten major industries, including food and beverage, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment and sports, industrial facilities, education, and more. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 100,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 1,000 cities across 80+ countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737528/PUDU_T600_Series_Heavy_Payload_Industrial_Delivery_Robot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492578/Pudu_Robotics_Logo.jpg