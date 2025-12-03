Pudu Robotics Unveils PUDU D5 Series: Industry-Grade Autonomous Quadruped Robots Designed for Complex, Real-World Operations

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in service robotics, today announced the launch of the PUDU D5 Series, a new generation of Industry-grade Autonomous Quadruped Robots engineered for complex, unstructured, and large-scale outdoor environments. The series includes two configurations: the PUDU D5, a legged version built for maximum terrain adaptability, and the PUDU D5-W, a wheeled version designed for optimized performance on mixed surfaces.

Addressing the Automation Gap in Challenging Environments

PUDU D5 Series: Industry-grade Autonomous Quadruped Robot

While service robots are well-adopted in restaurants, hotels, and other structured commercial environments, many outdoor and industrial spaces remain difficult to automate. Uneven terrain, slopes, staircases, multi-level layouts, and weather exposure continue to limit deployment in critical tasks such as inspection, patrol, logistics support, and emergency response. The D5 Series was developed to close these gaps—delivering advanced autonomy, rugged mobility, precise perception, and high environmental resilience to enable robots to operate where traditional systems cannot.

"The PUDU D5 series represents a significant leap forward in our vision for robotics. The D5 successfully brings advanced autonomy, rugged mobility, and intelligent interaction into the complex outdoor and industry-grade scenarios", said Felix Zhang, Founder and CEO at Pudu Robotics. "For Pudu, the D5 is not merely a new product, but a milestone in our mission to push robots deeper into more applications. We are building a collaborative ecosystem of 'specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robots' that, by complementing each other's capabilities, can comprehensively meet the diverse needs of our users."

Key Features of the PUDU D5 Series

Automotive-Grade Computing for True Autonomy

Powered by a dual-processor architecture featuring NVIDIA Orin and RK3588 for up to 275 TOPS, D5 executes real-time SLAM, 3D reconstruction, object recognition, obstacle avoidance, and path planning simultaneously—supporting continuous, unsupervised operation even in dynamic environments.





Four 120° fisheye cameras combined with dual 192-line LiDAR sensors provide comprehensive environmental awareness, generating dense 3D point clouds for precise localization and dynamic navigation. Remote visualization tools allow operators to oversee missions when needed.





Capable of mapping and navigating facilities up to one million square meters, the D5 handles complete autonomous workflows including departure, patrol, obstacle handling, and return-to-charge. Single-charge range extends to 14 kilometers, making it suitable for airports, metro systems, and industrial campuses.





High-strength aluminum construction and closed-loop torque control enable stable 30-kilogram payloads with over two hours of continuous runtime at full load, accommodating diverse inspection devices, materials, and mission-specific modules.





Advanced wheel-leg hybrid locomotion reaches 5 m/s on flat surfaces, while maintaining the ability to climb 30° slopes and continuously step over 25cm stairs. IMU-driven stabilization and bionic control algorithms ensure smooth and sustained operation across floors and challenging terrain.





Designed for real-world exposure, the D5 supports cold-start at -10°C, operates from -20°C to 55°C, and achieves IP67 ingress protection for dependable performance in rain, snow, dust, and fluctuating climate conditions.





With fusion of vision and depth sensing plus proprietary dynamic-obstacle-prediction algorithms, the D5 achieves natural, reliable autonomous following. It maintains safe, stable spacing even in narrow or crowded environments — ideal for inspection, logistics, and escort-type tasks.





The D5 supports 10+ intuitive hand gestures (start, stop, recall, follow, etc.) and features a 6-mic array with AI noise reduction for highly robust voice recognition in noisy environments. This enables more human-friendly collaboration and seamless on-site operation.

Expanding Pudu Robotics' Embodied-Intelligence Ecosystem

The PUDU D5 Series extends Pudu Robotics' embodied-intelligence portfolio beyond specialized service robots into complex industrial and outdoor environments. By complementing its existing specialized, semi-humanoid and humanoid robots, the D5 enables customers to deploy robot fleets across diverse scenarios—from industrial inspection and transportation infrastructure to outdoor security and research applications—creating a scalable ecosystem that addresses real-world operational challenges previously beyond the reach of autonomous systems.

About PUDU

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology.

With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics emphasizes three core technologies: mobility, manipulation, and artificial intelligence. Pudu Robotics has taken the lead in establishing a comprehensive range of specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robotic products in the industry. Currently, PUDU offers four product lines: service delivery robots, commercial cleaning robots, industrial delivery robots and embodied intelligent robots, which are deployed across ten major industries, including food and beverage, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment and sports, industrial facilities, education, and more. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 100,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 1,000 cities across 80+ countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836113/PUDU_D5_Series_Industry_grade_Autonomous_Quadruped_Robot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492578/Pudu_Robotics_Logo.jpg