Pudu Robotics Debuts Advanced Smart Cleaning Tech at Interclean Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that underscores its innovation in smart cleaning technology, Pudu Robotics ("PUDU"), the global leader in service robotics, is set to captivate the cleaning industry with its first appearance at the prestigious Interclean Amsterdam 2024, the largest professional cleaning trade show in the world and unsurpassed in its role as an international business networking platform for the cleaning and hygiene industry.

From May 14-17, PUDU's booth in Hall 5 05.317 at RAI Amsterdam will serve as a beacon for innovation, inviting industry professionals to explore the new cleaning frontier, where they will have the exclusive opportunity to witness cutting-edge advancements in cleaning technology.

The spotlight of this year's showcase is undoubtedly on the official debut of the highly anticipated and newly upgraded PUDU SH1, a smart upright scrubber dryer that is set to redefine cleaning efficiency and effectiveness. Scheduled for May 14th between 14:00-15:00, an unveiling ceremony will introduce attendees to this next-generation cleaner. This event will include insightful presentations from product experts detailing key upgrades of PUDU SH1 and an overview of new solutions provided by its counterpart, PUDU CC1.

In addition to product introductions, visitors are encouraged to engage with live demonstrations taking place at the Robot Arena throughout the exhibition days.

PUDU 's Daily Demonstration Schedule at the Robot Arena

- Tuesday, May 14: Sessions at 10:45, 12:30, 14:15, and 16:00

- Wednesday, May 15: Sessions at 11:15, 13:00, 14:45, and 16:30

- Thursday, May 16: Sessions at 10:15, 12:00, 13:45, 15:30 and 17:15

- Friday, May 17: Session at 11:30

These sessions offer a hands-on experience with PUDU CC1 while facilitating direct interaction with specialists who can provide deeper insights into their operational capabilities and benefits.

PUDU is enthusiastic about engaging with fellow innovators and stakeholders who are keen on developing future clean environments through intelligent technology. By showcasing its technological prowess and commitment to advancing smart cleaning solutions, PUDU aims to showcase new products, foster industry connections and seek potential partnerships at Interclean Amsterdam 2024.

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds nearly a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company's robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education, and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 70,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide.

