Publication Schedule for Kamux Corporation's Financial Reporting in 2021

Kamux Corporation will publish its financial statements and interim reports in 2021 as follows:

26 February 2021: Kamux Corporation will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2020.

12 May 2021: Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-March 2021.

13 August 2021: Kamux Corporation will publish its Half-Year Report for January-June 2021.

12 November 2021: Kamux Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2021.

The Annual Report for 2020 including Financial Statements will be published on week 11/2021.

The Annual General Meeting of Kamux Corporation is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 20 April, 2021.

