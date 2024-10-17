Approval from the competition authority for the transfer of Secto Automotive's business to Kamux

Kamux Corporation, Press Release, 17.10.2024 at 15:30

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority has approved the transfer of Secto Automotive's used car business to Kamux. The showrooms in Friisilä, Espoo, and Petikko, Vantaa, as well as their personnel, will become part of Kamux Finland on 31.10.2024 at the latest. The annual revenue of the transferring used car business in 2023 was approx. EUR 78 million and it has 14 employees.

Jani Koivu, Managing Director of Kamux Finland: "It is great that we can now start the cooperation with Secto and that the capable Secto staff and the showrooms in Friisilä and Petikko become part of the Kamux team already now. A warm welcome to everyone. The two additional showrooms will strengthen our position in the greater Helsinki area (Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa) further and with altogether eight showrooms we are able to serve the customers in the area even better. At the same time we get relatively new and regularly serviced cars for sale immediately."

