Protein Labeling Market Size to be Worth $4.11 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global protein labeling market size is expected to reach USD 4.11 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030. Protein labeling involves the usage of relevant molecular labels for detecting or purifying the labelled protein and its requisite partners. Although there are numerous labeling and molecular label strategies existing, one should make sure that the final choice suits the planned application perfectly. It is considered a research technique intended for proteomic study which is employed in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, as the pervasiveness of chronic ailments, including cancer, increases, the necessity for the prevention of diseases, examination, and treatments also upsurges.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Proteins dominated the reagents segment in 2021 as fluorescent proteins are beneficial and allow in situ fusion expression through gene transfer into cells.

This eliminates the need for purification, in vitro labeling, high-level heterologous production, and microinjection of recombinant proteins.

The fluorescence microscopy segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to the development of monomeric fluorescent proteins that are capable to fluoresce orange to far-red bands of the visible light spectrum.

The in-vitro labeling segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The less complexity associated with in-vitro techniques and the availability of a large number of commercial kits for these techniques result in a larger share of the segment in 2021.

North America accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2021 due to the presence of key manufacturers, increase in proteomics research, the advent of bioengineering technologies, and high adoption of these products in disease diagnosis-associated studies.

Read 160-page market research report for more Insights - "Protein Labeling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Services, Kits, Reagents), By Application (Fluorescence Microscopy, Cell-based Assays), By Method (In-vitro, In-vivo), By End User, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Protein Labeling Market Growth & Trend

The proliferating expenditure in the healthcare arena is significantly driving the market growth. Furthermore, the growing R&D investments aid in alleviating the process complication for protein labeling and enhance the existing technologies that are projected to accelerate market growth. The lack of qualified experts, limited applications of products, and the high cost of kits, reagents, and other services, are a few potential blockades toward market expansion. One of the recent reports of Grand View Research, Inc. states that the increase in spending in R&D activities for proteomics research supports protein analysis, which fuels the demand for protein labeling techniques. The report also remarks that the global protein labeling market was valued at 2.09 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to garner a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030.

With a rise in R&D investments, the proteomic data resulting from wide-ranging genomics and proteomics research is fast-tracking the development of innovative biomarkers. The ever-increasing drug count in the pipeline of R&D also supports the adoption of research in proteomics and is opportunistic for the growth of the market. As of 2022, there exists a full-bodied pipeline of 20,109 drugs under active progress illustrating a growth rate of over 8.2% compared to 2021. The implementation of advanced bioengineering and molecular biology tools to augment the know-how of functional instruments, both under physiologic and pathologic conditions, aids in the enhancement of drug development, therapy applications, and diagnosis. With the adoption of modern bioengineering solutions, the use of labels to detect and purify proteins and tests associated with the identification of a specific protein has significantly increased. The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the global protein labeling market. Significant disruptions in supply chain and manufacturing operations have been witnessed in the market resulting from various precautionary lockdown measures imposed by governments across the world. Furthermore, consumer demand saw a downward trend as individuals focused on lessening non-essential expenses considering the economic situation of most individuals. Nonetheless, the imperative need for the development of novel drugs and testing solutions had a positive impact on the market growth.

Some of the key players in the global protein labeling market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Perkin Elmer, Inc.; Promega Corp.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; LGC Ltd.; New England Biolabs; LI-COR, Inc.; GE Healthcare; and Jena Bioscience GmbH among others. Over the recent years, the market has perceived a significant number of acquisitions and business expansions. For instance, in April 2022, NanoTemper Technologies, a Germany-based manufacturer of biophysical tools, entered into a strategic partnership with PharmAI. The companies co-launched Proto, a free web application based on artificial intelligence, that reveals the finest labeling strategy to efficiently support scientists in measuring molecular interactions, this is opportunistic in discovering and developing new drugs. Proto is among the pioneer commercial applications deploying the AlphaFold protein structure database which was made accessible freely by DeepMind and EMBL-EBI.

Protein Labeling Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global protein labeling market on the basis of product, application, method, end-user and region

Protein Labeling Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Reagents

Proteins



Enzymes



Probes/Tags



Monoclonal antibodies



Other reagents

Kits

Services

Protein Labeling Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cell-based Assays

Fluorescence Microscopy

Immunological Techniques

Protein Microarray

Mass Spectrometry

Protein Labeling Market - Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

In-vitro Labeling Methods

Enzymatic methods



Dye-based methods



Co-translational methods



Site-specific methods



Nanoparticle methods



Others

In-vivo Labeling Methods

Photoreactive methods



Radioactive methods



Others

Protein Labeling Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Others

Protein Labeling Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East Africa (MEA)

South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players in the Protein Labeling Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

LGC Limited

New England Biolabs

LI-COR, Inc.

GE Healthcare.

Jena Bioscience GmbH

