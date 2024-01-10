PROMISE Technology Unleashes AI-optimized Surveillance Storage Platforms at Intersec Dubai 2024

Powered by PROMISE's proprietary SmartBoost technology, its storage systems enable wide varieties of AI video analytics for leading-edge security capabilities

NEWARK, N.J. and HSINCHU, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PROMISE Technology, a leader in streaming data and surveillance storage solutions, is unleashing the full potential of AI with its latest data storage platforms, which it will showcase at the upcoming Intersec Dubai 2024 on January 16-18, 2024 (Stand SA-L19). Expertly tailored to provide the performance and reliability that security systems need, the brand's offering expands possibilities for AI in surveillance storage across critical infrastructure, banking, commercial sectors, smart factories, urban environments, and the public sector.

Unlock AI with PROMISE SMARTBOOST embedded storage appliance

PROMISE is offering special deals on its security and surveillance platforms for Q1 2024; for more information, please contact: sales@mea.promise.com

Unleashing AI for surveillance with SmartBoost

A key part of PROMISE's proprietary technologies — PromiseRAID and Boost Technologies — SmartBoost technology is customized for the surveillance industry and is its core offering for enabling AI. It delivers exceptional reliability, performance, and scalability, while distinguishing the brand in the market by supporting vast camera arrays. Specific to surveillance systems, SmartBoost guarantees zero frame drop and non-stop recording, while enabling data-intensive, high-performance security platforms to utilize AI video analytics. A crucial part of modern security capabilities, these include leveraging machine learning and vision AI for sophisticated applications such as object and person detection, people counting, facial recognition, and identification of age, gender, and emotions.

Live demos show full array of cutting-edge security platforms

At Intersec Dubai 2024, PROMISE will showcase various surveillance system scenarios to demonstrate the full range of its capabilities.

"We distinguish ourselves by blending comprehensive, cutting-edge solutions for optimal performance with proactive, worldwide customer service that is tailored to security needs, making us a one-stop shop for the industry," commented Alice Chang, Chief Marketing Officer of PROMISE Technology. "Leveraging our leading expertise in RAID storage, we ensure that our clients have the most efficient, reliable, and advanced surveillance platforms in the market — and that they are empowered to fully leverage AI."

The four scenarios on display will include:

AI-driven video analytics: Showcasing large-scale AI video analytics running on a system with graphics computing power that balances hardware and software. "Greener" security systems: Featuring certified 80 Plus Platinum and Titanium PSUs and PROMISE's own GreenBoost technology for reduced energy use and carbon footprints. Setups for commercial markets: Tailored systems based on PROMISE's new Vess A3340P and A6600P combined with video management software for mainstream and small to medium-sized firms. Enterprise market platforms: Compact, slim solutions using Vess A8120, R3600, and Vess A8000 Series for archiving video footage are ideal for larger corporations such as major banks, particularly for ATM kiosk surveillance, and can be expanded with JBOD solutions for scaling up capacity.

Intersec 2024 visitors can explore PROMISE's extensive surveillance storage platforms at Stand SA-L19 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 16 to 18, 2024.

About PROMISE Technology:

PROMISE Technology is a recognized global leader in streaming data storage with more than 30 years of experience. Powered by its proprietary PromiseRAID and Boost Technologies, the brand's innovative solutions are tailored to the Surveillance, Rich Media, Cloud and IT markets' unique needs. PROMISE's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, JAPAC, and China regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe.

For more information, please visit: https://www.promise.com/us

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312858/Vess_A8000_series.jpg