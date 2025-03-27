NAB 2025: PROMISE Technology Announces Expansion of Thunderbolt™ 5 RAID Storage Solutions

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PROMISE Technology is announcing an expansion of its Thunderbolt™ 5 solutions for content creation ahead of its participation in the upcoming NAB 2025 (Stand SL2623, April 6-9, Las Vegas). Along with its key partner Intel®, PROMISE will also showcase these latest Thunderbolt™ 5 solutions at NAB and Post|Production World's Content Creator Party on April 6.

"At PROMISE Technology, we have a long track record of providing RAID storage solutions to creative professionals and forging lasting partnerships with the Intel Thunderbolt team to drive value in the Rich Media space," remarked Alice Chang, Chief Marketing Officer of PROMISE Technology. "Having worked with Intel® from the first Thunderbolt™ version in 2011, PROMISE Technology has always been a leader in the field of storage solutions equipped with the connectivity technology. We are truly grateful to Intel® for their partnership and look forward to continue being with them every step of the way to advance creative work in the age of AI—and beyond."

Showcasing leading storage solutions to content creators

Along with Intel®, PROMISE will showcase its latest Pegasus5 M8, R12 and R12 Pro with Thunderbolt™ 5 in Mac environments at the Content Creator Party, demonstrating the capabilities for creative work and video production.

NAB 2025: Accelerating AI applications, NVMe, Thunderbolt™ 5, and more

Having invested in the industry for over a decade, PROMISE is known for the added value it provides for the video production industry with impactful specialized software included in its storage hardware. To this repertoire, the company is introducing new NVMe storage solutions, which offers scalable, high-performance, and reliable storage infrastructure to support the data-intensive nature of AI workloads.

The company will also showcase Intel®'s Thunderbolt™ 5 Technology on its Pegasus5 M8, which is ideal for the high-performance demands of AI video applications, as well as handling the intense computational workloads involved in training and inference tasks. The connectivity solution enables high-speed data transfer rates (up to 80Gb/s) and low-latency access to data, ensuring that AI algorithms can process information efficiently.

In addition to M8, PROMISE plans to equip the next generation of Pegasus5 R12 with Thunderbolt™ 5. The Pegasus5 R12 series will include two models: Pegasus5 R12 and Pegasus5 R12 Pro. Housed in an elegant, compact exterior, the Pro model offers top speed, performance, and capacity. It supports up to 12 bay SATA hard drives paired with 4 bay NVMe SSDs for up to 288TB of storage capacity — maximum density to match the needs of AI-powered video applications.

Also on display, PROMISE NVMe Boost™ handles large volumes of data seamlessly, making it perfect for workstations running data-intensive AI applications.

PROMISE will hold several demos to showcase its full capabilities for empowering creators:

Compact performance: Pegasus5 M8 with Thunderbolt™ 5 and NVMe Boost™ RAID in Mac environment

New all flash array storage: VTrak 8206d

Ultra-fast storage for data centers

Hybrid storage for creative workflows

