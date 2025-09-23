PROMISE Technology Debuts New Purpose-Built Surveillance Storage Solution at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025

New storage server, cutting-edge demos, and continued local investment highlight PROMISE's ongoing commitment to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PROMISE Technology, a leading global provider of surveillance-focused data storage solutions, today announced its participation at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025 (September 29 – October 1, Riyadh). At Booth 1-A24 (shared with Toshiba), PROMISE will debut the Vess A8110 — its brand-new storage server customized for surveillance applications and first available in Saudi Arabia — alongside several demos of purpose-built solutions tailored to the growing demands of the security industry. With a dedicated sales team and robust after-sales support in Saudi Arabia (KSA), PROMISE's presence at Intersec reflects its strong commitment to contributing to the country's rapidly expanding technology and infrastructure landscape.

To explore AI-enabled surveillance storage solutions, visit Booth 1-A24 at Intersec Saudi Arabia, Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre (RICEC).

Extensive surveillance ecosystem and expertise

PROMISE has invested in the security industry since 2008 and has built a comprehensive ecosystem of industry-focused solutions. Unlike general-purpose servers, PROMISE's purpose-built systems such as the Vess series are optimized specifically for video surveillance applications, delivering plug-and-play capabilities with superior performance, reliability, and scalability. Through collaborations with leading video management software (VMS) providers, PROMISE has developed custom plug-ins and conducted extensive compatibility testing to ensure seamless integration.

The company has also developed several proprietary technologies designed to extend capabilities for the industry, including:

PromiseRAID® : Proprietary algorithm-driven hardware RAID protects data in the event of hard disk failure and drives faster RAID rebuild when HDD are replaced, enhancing reliability for critical video data that must be stored for long periods of time

: Proprietary algorithm-driven hardware RAID protects data in the event of hard disk failure and drives faster RAID rebuild when HDD are replaced, enhancing reliability for critical video data that must be stored for long periods of time Predictive Data Migration (PDM) : Self-healing technology that proactively detects potential drive failure and initiates data migration to an available spare healthy drive

: Self-healing technology that proactively detects potential drive failure and initiates data migration to an available spare healthy drive SmartBoost™ for surveillance : Accelerates data-intensive, high-performance security platforms when utilizing AI video analytics

: Accelerates data-intensive, high-performance security platforms when utilizing AI video analytics AIBoost™: Built into the Vess A8000 series, the technology leverages machine learning and predictive intelligence for smarter, faster, and more adaptive storage environments

"With over 15 years of expertise in video surveillance, AI, and data storage, our solutions are purpose-built for security setups, from handling vast video data streams to enabling AI-powered analytics with uncompromising reliability," remarked Alice Chang, Chief Marketing Officer at PROMISE Technology. "With solutions like the new Vess A8110 first available in Saudi Arabia and our ecosystem of surveillance partners, PROMISE is proud to do our part in facilitating Saudi Arabia's transformation into a global hub for technology and smart infrastructure."

Key demos at Intersec Saudi Arabia

Visitors to PROMISE's booth will experience four demos showcasing the latest surveillance-ready storage technologies:

Vess A8110 (brand-new launch) with Vess R3600 + Genetec Security Center

with + Genetec Security Center Performs roles including management, recording, archiving, directory, and database in surveillance networks



Supports 250+ cameras and devices, with scalability through PROMISE storage add-ons



Compatible with multiple VMS platforms

VTrak 8206d AFA

Low latency and ultra-high performance with all-flash array and up to 800 Gbps interface and u.2 NVMe SSDs



Designed for large-scale enterprise surveillance



Includes PromiseRAID® 5.0 for enhanced reliability and data protection

Vess A8600 with Bosch BVMS

with Bosch BVMS Suited to centralized large-scale deployments



Ideal for video recording and video analytics applications

Vess A3120P with Hanwha Wisenet WAVE

with Hanwha Wisenet WAVE Ideal for small-medium enterprise (SME) and commercial security setups

Visit Booth 1-A24 at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025 to experience these demos.

About PROMISE Technology:

PROMISE Technology is a recognized global leader in streaming data storage with more than 35 years of experience. Powered by its proprietary PromiseRAID and Boost Family of technologies, the brand's innovative solutions are tailored to the Surveillance, Rich Media, Cloud and IT markets' unique needs. PROMISE's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, JAPAC, and China regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe.

For more information, please visit: https://www.promise.com/