PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE, A BIZCLIK BRAND, LAUNCHES 'TOP 100 COMPANIES 2023'

Procurement Magazine has launched its Top 100 Companies supplement, ranking the world's top Procurement organisations from SAP Ariba to H&Z Management Consulting.

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement Magazine is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated launch of its prestigious Top 100 Companies 2023 supplement, which celebrates the procurement journeys of the world's biggest and most influential companies.

From established multinational companies including the likes of Coupa, JAGGAER & GEP Smart to invigorated start-ups, these companies are boasting innovation and technical progression in the procurement sector, with the influence of artificial intelligence powered solutions permeating every corner of strategy and technology.

For further details on the Top 100 Companies supplement and to explore the incredible procurement journeys of these global pioneers, click HERE .

"There are so many innovative companies operating in the procurement space currently, it is an incredibly challenging job to pick out the very best," says Neil Perry, Editor in Chief of Procurement Magazine. "There is such a wide range from established multi-nationals, to fascinating start-ups, and it makes it an exciting time to be in the sector. Every single one of these companies has a fantastic story to tell and something unique to offer, and it's a pleasure to bring our readers some of those stories."

Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik says, "Progressive Procurement & Supply Chain Strategies rely heavily on 'Technology Transformation' but more importantly, the 'Digital Ecosystems' that help deliver next generation intelligence & insights.

Over the last 6 years, I've got to personally know many of the world's leading CPO's & CSCO's and they all say the same - building the 'Best in Class' Ecosystem provides differentiation and resilience post pandemic.

The Top 100 'Companies in Procurement' Report is just an incredible list (almost a go to) for all Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders when choosing the right platforms, infrastructure and consultants to support their future 'digital enablement'. Enjoy the read.

A big well done to my team at Procurement Magazine and the whole crew at BizClik; the work they are doing is simply 'best in class across digital media."

Procurement Magazine, a BizClik brand, is an established, trusted, and leading voice on every facet of the procurement industry. Procurement Magazine connects the world's largest procurement institutions and their most senior executives with the latest trends, industry insights, and influential projects, together with producing exclusive interviews, videos, newsletters, white papers and webinars.

You can read the latest news in Procurement Magazine by clicking HERE .

You can now sign up for the Procurement & SupplyChain LIVE London conference at the Business Design Centre from the 26th - 27th of September 2023. Click HERE .

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

SOURCE BizClik