BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES THE FEBRUARY EDITIONS OF SUSTAINABILITY & ENERGY DIGITAL MAGAZINES

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Sustainability & Energy Digital Magazines. These publications are highly regarded within the sustainability, energy and ESG sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Sustainability Magazine

This month's edition features an exclusive lead interview with 3M CSO Gayle Schueller as she shared her joy about finding sustainable solutions - and the challenge of cutting Scope 3 emissions.

"What I love about the Sustainability Value Commitment is it's not about checking a box - it's about how you can be creative and innovative."

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from Verizon, Autodesk, Green Mountain and more, along with the Top 10: Sustainability Events in 2025

Energy Digital Magazine

The February edition features an extensive lead interview with IFS' CSO Sophie Graham and CTO Kevin Miller as they discuss how IFS is bolstering the efficiency and sustainability of the energy industry with AI.

"When you start to then leverage predictive maintenance, you can increase the reliability of the asset and that supply of renewable energy" - Sophie Graham, Chief Sustainability Officer, IFS

The edition also includes interviews with key thought leaders from Ventas, Schneider Electric, Nutanix and more, along with the Top 10 Energy Consultants.

