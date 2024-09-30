Probiotical S.p.A. defines, accelerates, and leverages digital transformation to meet growing demand

Leading Italian probiotics company boosts time to market, throughput, efficiency, and quality using Rockwell Automation's domain experience and FactoryTalk InnovationSuite

MILAN, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Probiotical S.p.A., a leading Italian probiotics research and manufacturing company, is using the ThingWorx IIoT solution, part of the FactoryTalk® InnovationSuite, powered by PTC, as the foundation for its digital transformation.

Driven by rising demand for its natural products and the need to increase the production at its plant, the company's digital transformation journey began in 2022. Rockwell Automation was selected to support due to its industry expertise in food supplements, medical devices and drugs, as well as its software solutions and local system integrator support.

"Probiotical needed to move quickly," said Eric Chalengeas, regional vice president, south region, Rockwell Automation. "As demand for its products accelerated, it recognized that digital transformation would create a strong foundation to help underpin its rapid expansion, not just for scaling its operations, but also to help ensure that time to market, efficiency, quality, and throughput were all optimized."

The ThingWorx solution connects multiple pieces of equipment, ranging from the fermenters to the packaging lines. The solution collects production data and contextualizes that with transactional information from the ERP.

Production key performance indicators (KPIs), overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), and real-time and historic trends are analyzed and then used to fine tune and manage all the daily production activities.

"We needed the right solution with the right level of support, and we needed knowledgeable companies to help us," said Gianmaria Camanna, COO at Probiotical. "We recognized the capabilities and value of the FactoryTalk® InnovationSuite software, as well as the local system integrator support from Syscons Industries."

Pierpaolo Russo, smart manufacturing lead at Syscons Industries, which delivered the IIoT platform for Probiotical, said partnering was critical to the success of the project.

"It was fundamental for Probiotical to start managing all its production data properly and in a timely manner," Russo said. "They needed to have better visibility into each step of their process."

About Rockwell Automation

