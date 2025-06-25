Private 5G Market worth $17.55 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The private 5G market is valued at USD 3.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.55 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 35.4% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Private 5G technology is transforming enterprise connectivity, particularly in environments demanding high-speed, low-latency, and secure communications. As industries shift toward automation and digitalization, private 5G networks offer capabilities unmatched by legacy systems. These networks enable real-time data exchange, seamless device connectivity, and advanced applications such as robotics, remote monitoring, and AR/VR integration. With greater reliability, scalability, and control, private 5G is becoming essential for supporting mission-critical operations and driving innovation across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, infrastructure, aerospace, and other verticals.

Private 5G Market

214 – Tables

58 – Figures

286 – Pages

Private 5G Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 3.86 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 17.55 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 35.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By offering, network type, cloud models, organization size, spectrum allocation, frequency band, vertical, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Integration with existing systems Key Market Opportunities Integration of edge computing in private 5G Key Market Drivers Rising demand for industrial automation and smart manufacturing

Radio Access Network hardware is expected to hold the largest market share in the private 5G market during the forecast period.

Radio Access Network (RAN) hardware is expected to hold the largest share in the private 5G market due to rising demand for low-latency, high-speed connectivity across industrial and enterprise settings. RAN hardware plays a critical role by connecting end-user devices to the core network, enabling reliable and secure communication. Its applications span manufacturing, logistics, mining, and smart infrastructure, supporting real-time monitoring, autonomous systems, and mission-critical operations. Advancements in small cells and distributed units further accelerate their adoption.

The energy & utilities vertical is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

The energy & utilities vertical is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the private 5G market, driven by the need for reliable, low-latency, and secure connectivity. Private 5G supports critical applications such as smart grid management, real-time monitoring of substations, predictive maintenance of infrastructure, and remote control of distributed energy resources. It is particularly valuable in remote or hazardous locations where traditional networks fail to deliver the required performance. The integration of IoT, AI, and automation in energy operations further accelerates the demand for private 5G, enabling greater efficiency, reduced downtime, and enhanced safety across generation, transmission, and distribution systems.

The US is expected to dominate the private 5G market in North America during the forecast period.

The US is expected to dominate the private 5G industry in North America due to strong investments in digital infrastructure, industrial automation, and the rapid deployment of Industry 4.0 solutions. Private 5G is being adopted across sectors such as manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and logistics to support applications requiring ultra-low latency, high reliability, and data security. Key players like Cisco Systems, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Oracle, and Juniper Networks, Inc. are accelerating market growth through innovations. In March 2025, stc partnered with Juniper Networks to enhance its 5G-ready network security using AI-native automation, improving performance, reducing power consumption, and enhancing scalability and security.

Key players

The Private 5G companies includes significant Tier I and II players such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), ZTE Corporation (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Oracle (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Ciena Corporation (US), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Celona Inc. (US), Mavenir (US), Parallel Wireless (US), NTT DATA Group Corporation (Japan), and AT&T (US).

