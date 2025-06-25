Immersion Cooling Market worth $2.60 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Immersion Cooling Market by Type (Single Phase, Two Phase), Application (High-performance Computing, Edge Computing, Cryptocurrency Mining), Cooling Fluid, Component (Solutions, Services), and Region - Global Forecast to 2032", immersion cooling market is projected to grow from USD 0.57 billion in 2025 to USD 2.60 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period. The market is witnessing robust growth worldwide due to the growing applications of immersion cooling technologies in high-performance computing and cryptocurrency mining.

By type, single phase segment to hold significant share of immersion cooling market during forecast period

Single-phase immersion cooling is projected to lead the global immersion cooling market. Scalability is a pivotal factor driving the adoption of single-phase immersion cooling systems. Their modular design enables flexible and scalable deployment, making them well-suited for large-scale data centers and smaller edge computing environments. This adaptability is vital as organizations pursue solutions that can effectively cool a variety of hardware configurations while allowing for future expansion and adjustments in computing infrastructure.

By application, high-performance computing segment to hold significant share of immersion cooling market during forecast period

The high-performance computing segment is projected to lead the global immersion cooling market during the forecast period. The increasing density of computing hardware, driven by the emergence of advanced processors and accelerators, presents a significant challenge to traditional cooling solutions. Immersion cooling effectively addresses this challenge by delivering uniform and efficient thermal management across highly compact hardware configurations. As a result, an increase in demand for immersion cooling technology is expected in the high-performance computing segment.

By region, North America to account for largest share of immersion cooling market during forecast period

The geographical and climatic diversity throughout North America has significantly impacted the adoption of immersion cooling technologies. Traditional air-based cooling methods often prove less effective and more energy-intensive in regions characterized by elevated ambient temperatures. In contrast, immersion cooling offers uniform and efficient cooling capabilities, irrespective of external temperature fluctuations. This adaptability positions immersion cooling as a compelling solution for data centers across various climates, facilitating its widespread acceptance within the industry.

Key Players

LiquidStack (Netherlands), Green Revolution Cooling Inc (US), Submer (Spain), Iceotope Technologies Ltd (US), DCX - The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland), Engineered Fluids (US), TIEMMERS (Netherlands), TMGcore, Inc. (US), GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Wiwynn (Taiwan), Hypertec (Canada), TAS (US), and Delta Power Solutions (Taiwan) are the key players in the immersion cooling market.

