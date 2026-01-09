Resistive Temperature Detector (RTD) Temperature Sensor Market worth $1.96 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Resistive Temperature Detector (RTD) Temperature Sensor Market is projected to grow from USD 1.64 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 1.96 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period.

Browse 120 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 200 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Resistive Temperature Detector (RTD) Temperature Sensor worth Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Resistive Temperature Detector (RTD) Temperature Sensor worth Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of the resistive temperature detector (RTD) temperature sensor market is driven by the rising demand for high-accuracy temperature measurement across industrial automation, energy, and advanced manufacturing ecosystems. Market expansion is supported by the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, where precise thermal monitoring is essential for predictive maintenance, process optimization, and equipment safety.

By output, the digital segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-user industry, consumer electronics is expected to hold a larger market share in 2025.

By region, the Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the RTD temperature sensor market with a share of 48.0% in 2025.

The RTD temperature sensor market encompasses the production, distribution, and integration of resistance-based temperature sensing devices that measure temperature by correlating electrical resistance with thermal changes. The resistive temperature detector market is expanding rapidly, driven by increasing demand for high-precision temperature monitoring across the industrial automation, automotive, and semiconductor manufacturing industries. Increasing adoption of advanced factory automation and Industry 4.0 systems is boosting the need for accurate, stable, and long-life sensors like RTDs.

In terms of output, the digital segment is likely to record the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

Digital RTDs are projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to their superior accuracy, noise immunity, and seamless integration with modern electronics and IoT architectures. Unlike analog RTDs, digital variants provide calibrated, linearized, and digitized temperature data, reducing the need for external signal-conditioning hardware and lowering system design complexity. Their compatibility with microcontrollers, ASICs, and wireless modules makes them ideal for next-generation applications in consumer electronics, EV battery systems, medical devices, and smart industrial equipment.

Asia Pacific to hold the largest share of the RTD temperature sensor market in 2030

The Asia Pacific is experiencing accelerated growth in the RTD temperature sensor industry, driven by a robust consumer electronics and semiconductor manufacturing base in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The expansion of EV production, renewable energy projects, and advanced factory automation is driving demand for highly accurate and durable RTDs. The rising regulatory emphasis on quality, safety, and thermal reliability further positions the Asia Pacific as the largest market for the RTD temperature sensor market globally.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the RTD temperature sensor companies include Honeywell International Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Switzerland), Amphenol Corporation (US), and Siemens (Germany).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg