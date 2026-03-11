Aluminum Rolled Products Market worth $154.64 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Aluminum Rolled Products Market by Grade (3xxx, 5xxx, 6xxx), Product Form (Hot Rolled Thick Plate, Hot Rolled Medium Thick Sheet, Cold Rolled Sheet, End-use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The Aluminum Rolled Products market is projected to grow from USD 121.37 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 154.64 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=42516267

Aluminum Rolled Products Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 121.37 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 154.64 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.0%

Aluminum Rolled Products Market Trends & Insights.

The demand for aluminum rolled products is rising due to the growing need for lightweight materials in the automotive sector, increased investments in construction and infrastructure, the use of aluminum rolled products in aerospace and defense, and the packaging industry's requirements. Opportunities in the electric vehicle (EV) market, integration of recycling and circular economy principles, and technological advancements in manufacturing contribute to this growth.

Asia Pacific's aluminum rolled products market dominated, with a share of 50.0% in 2024.

By grade, the 6xxx segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2030, in terms of value.

By product form, the cold rolled sheet (0.25-5 mm) dominated the market in 2024 with a market share of 23.4% and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 to 2030, in terms of value.

By end-use industry, the construction segment is expected to dominate the market, growing at the highest CAGR of 5.3%.

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Constellium SE, and UACJ Corporation were identified as Star players in the aluminum rolled products market, as they have focused on innovation and have broad industry coverage, and strong operational & financial strength.

Henan Mingtai AL. Industrial Co., Ltd., Haomei Aluminum, and Laminazione Sottile, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs through their strong product portfolios and business strategies.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aluminum Rolled Products Market"

250 - Tables

40 - Figures

300 - Pages

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=42516267

The aluminum rolled products market is expanding rapidly for several reasons. The automotive industry is increasing the use of aluminum sheets and coils in vehicle bodies, closures, and EV battery cases due to the lightweighting requirements. These materials improve EV fuel efficiency and range. The growth of construction and infrastructure creates a need for corrosion-resistant, durable aluminum for roofing, facades, cladding, and structural applications, especially during urbanization and modernization projects. Employment in the aerospace and defense sector drives demand for high-strength aluminum rolled alloys for aircraft fuselages, aircraft wings, and military systems, where weight-saving is highly important. In the meantime, the growth of the packaging industry is stimulating demand for aluminum sheet and foil for beverage cans, food containers, and flexible packaging because of its recyclability, barrier properties, and sustainability benefits.

3xxx is expected to be the second-fastest-growing type during the forecast period.

The 3xxx grade aluminum rolled products segment is expected to grow at the second-fastest rate. The 3xxx series of aluminum alloys, which are mainly composed of manganese, is growing rapidly due to their high corrosion resistance, good formability, and moderate strength. These are alloys commonly used in roofing, siding, and heat exchangers, especially in the building and construction sectors. They are also of high quality and relatively inexpensive to acquire, which is why they are mostly used in large-scale, cost-sensitive applications, leading to their rising popularity in areas with evident infrastructure development, such as construction and HVAC.

Hot rolled thick plates (15–200 mm) are expected to be the second-fastest-growing material during the forecast period.

The hot rolled thick plates (15–200 mm) segment is forecast to be the second most rapidly growing material during the forecast period in the aluminum rolled products market. These plates are increasingly becoming popular because they are needed to be used for high-strength and durability in heavy-duty applications, such as in shipbuilding, large machinery, and industrial equipment. The plates are used to provide the required strength to structural elements in industries where heavy loads and harsh environments are common. The construction, defense, and transport industries are among those driving growth because they demand hard, lightweight materials that can withstand high stresses.

Construction is expected to be the second-fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period.

The demand for aluminum rolled products in the construction industry is increasing at the second-fastest rate during the forecast period because of aluminum's strength, corrosion resistance, and lightweight properties, which make it a perfect material for construction industry structural components, cladding, roofing, and facades. The faster pace of urbanization and development of infrastructure, particularly in developing economies, is making the construction industry incorporate more aluminum in enhancing the performance and sustainability of buildings. Also, aluminum recycling aligns with green building, another factor that has facilitated its use in building projects worldwide.

Middle East & Africa is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa region will be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This can be attributed to significant investments in infrastructure, construction, and the industrial sector. It is due to the region's ongoing urbanization and the massive construction and transportation projects, such as skyscrapers, airports, and stadiums, which are increasing demand for aluminum in the construction and transportation sectors. Furthermore, the Middle East's position as a key producer of aluminum and its increasing focus on expanding industrial outputs contribute to the growing demand for aluminum rolled products in the region.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=42516267

Kay Players

The report profiles key companies, including Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India), Constellium SE (France), UACJ Corporation (Japan), Granges AB (Sweden), Arconic (US), Speira GmbH (Germany), AMAG Austria Metall AG (Austria), Elvalhalcor (Greece), ALRO S.A. (Romania), Kibar Holding (Turkey), Kaiser Aluminum (US), and Aluminium Duffel (Belgium).

Get access to the latest updates on Aluminum Rolled Products Companies and Aluminum Rolled Products Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Mining Minerals and Metals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Fasteners Market - Global Forecast to 2032

Aluminum Extrusion Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Titanium Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Sintered Steel Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Pharmaceutical Grade Lithium Carbonate Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg