Prime Capital AG Enhances Alternative Investment Strategies with Premialab's Advanced Analytics

Leading independent asset management firm specializing in Alternative Investments, chooses Premialab technology and its Pure Factors® benchmarks for strategy selection and risk management.

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Capital AG, a leader in Alternative Investments, has partnered with Premialab to harness their advanced analytics and benchmarking technology, bolstered by a state-of-the-art data library, for enhanced strategy selection, ongoing quantitative performance assessment and risk management.

Philipp Zehrer, Investment Manager at Prime Capital AG, said Premialab was chosen after a careful evaluation process due to its granular, timely and high-quality data and analytics capabilities.

"With over 15+ years of track record in alternative investments our focus lies in creating a best-in-class portfolio across absolute return strategies," he said. "Premialab's proprietary Pure Factors® benchmarks will be instrumental in identifying the drivers for risk and performance within our universe of strategies, helping us to continue delivering strong risk-adjusted returns to our clients."

Prime Capital AG will leverage Premialab Pure Factors® for strategy selection, risk oversight, to monitor style drift, and to measure alpha across its investment universe and portfolios. The firm will also monitor its current investments through Premialab's Multi-Asset Class Factor Model and integrate Premialab's data and analytics into their portfolio management process.

Adrien Géliot, CEO of Premialab, said the firm was delighted to partner with Prime Capital AG as Premialab continues to grow strongly in Europe. "In the current market environment, we see growing demand for investment strategies that can mitigate downside risk and deliver returns uncorrelated with traditional asset classes," he said, "Allocators in the alternative investment space are increasingly looking at accessing diversified performance engines available in transparent and cost-efficient formats and we facilitate this need with our technology at the crossroads of buyside and sellside clients."

Learn more about Premialab Pure Factors®.

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent platform that collaborates with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally, providing data, analytics, and risk solutions for systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies. With offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, and Sydney, the company has forged strong partnerships with the top 18 investment banks, asset managers, pension funds, and insurance companies globally.

About Prime Capital

Prime Capital AG is an independent asset management firm and financial services provider, owned by management and employees. The company takes a holistic, cross-divisional approach and specializes in Alternative Investments, particularly in Absolute Return, Infrastructure, including Renewable Energies and Private Debt. Furthermore, the company offers Access Solutions. Prime Capital was founded in 2006, currently employs about 140 people in Frankfurt and Luxembourg and is regulated by BaFin and CSSF.

As of September 2023, Prime Capital has approximately EUR 4.3 billion Assets under Management as well as EUR 8.5 billion Assets under Administration.