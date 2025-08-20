Premialab Announces Strategic Partnership with Nasdaq eVestment™ to Advance Quantitative Analytics for Institutional Investors

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab, a global provider of quantitative analytics and factor intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Nasdaq eVestment™, a leading institutional investment data and analytics platform. The collaboration creates a unified analytics ecosystem that empowers institutional investors, consultants, and asset managers to gain deeper insights across both traditional and systematic investment strategies.

Through this integration, Nasdaq eVestment™ clients can now access their existing datasets within the Premialab platform, unlocking advanced analytical capabilities including strategy decomposition, factor attribution, and risk diagnostics. These tools are powered by Premialab's proprietary infrastructure and enriched by its database of over 6,000 quantitative investment strategy (QIS) indices from 18 leading investment banks. Premialab users will gain direct access to Nasdaq eVestment's expansive dataset—covering thousands of institutional strategies across traditional and alternative asset classes—within the Premialab platform.

This integration enables comprehensive portfolio construction, manager screening, and peer benchmarking, supported by Premialab's proprietary analytics engine, which processes over 15 million data points daily. Leveraging the award-winning Premialab Pure Factors® framework, users can deconstruct risk and performance drivers, align exposures with macroeconomic regimes, and meet evolving regulatory demands—all within a unified, data-rich environment.

"Integrating with Nasdaq eVestment is a natural evolution of our mission to enhance transparency, comparability, and performance across both quantitative and traditional multi-asset investing," said Marc Fisher, Head of Strategic Partnerships. "Our clients can now tap into a dramatically expanded investment universe, enriched with granular factor diagnostics and portfolio insights - all within their familiar Premialab environment."

"The combination of Nasdaq eVestment's institutional data with Premialab's robust portfolio analytics delivers a powerful new lens for institutional investors," said Daniel Brickhouse, Vice President & Head of Product, Nasdaq Analytics. "This collaboration enhances transparency and insight across traditional and quantitative strategies—supporting more informed decision-making in an increasingly complex investment landscape."

The partnership comes as Nasdaq eVestment™ celebrates 25 years of innovation in institutional intelligence. What began in 2000 as a pioneering manager database has evolved into a global platform that connects capital to opportunity through intelligent workflows, predictive analytics, and strategic partnerships—like this one with Premialab—that expand the boundaries of data interoperability and analytical depth. This latest collaboration reinforces Nasdaq eVestment's long-standing commitment to building an open, flexible architecture, streamlining workflows from manager research to performance monitoring, and setting the stage for the next chapter in institutional investment intelligence.

About Premialab

Premialab is a global analytics and data platform that empowers institutional investors with actionable insights for their quantitative investment strategies (QIS), multi-asset and hedge fund holdings. With operations in six global financial centers and partnerships with 18 leading investment banks, Premialab supports end-to-end workflows in strategy screening, portfolio optimization, risk modelling, and compliance through its proprietary analytics suite and award-winning Premialab Pure Factors® framework.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com

