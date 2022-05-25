Premium content meets cutting-edge technology - Banijay Rights collaborates with Amagi to go FAST

Amagi leverages its partnership with key Free Ad-supported Streaming TV platforms such as Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, and more to drive visibility for Banijay's content

LONDON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced its partnership with Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of world-leading independent TV producer Banijay, to drive its Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) strategy worldwide.

Amagi has facilitated channel creation, distribution and monetization for Banijay Rights on key FAST platforms such as Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Freevee, LG Channels and more.

Banijay is one of the largest content producers and distributors of TV content in the world and has a multi-genre catalog of 130,000 hours of original standout programming that includes hit shows such as Survivor, Black Mirror, MasterChef and more.

Meanwhile, Amagi is the torchbearer of the global FAST ecosystem having established early leadership in the domain with 50+ FAST platform partnerships and 100 other OTT platform partnerships.

"As a key member of the content marketplace, connecting premium content providers with the most sought-after OTT platforms, we were ecstatic to collaborate with Banijay Rights," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. "FAST is increasingly becoming synonymous with quality programming. It's exactly where a media powerhouse like Banijay Rights should be, and we're thrilled to have facilitated that."

Banijay Rights has also sought to leverage the benefits of Amagi's cutting-edge cloud-led innovations to amplify their reach and revenue in the FAST space. Amagi CLOUDPORT - one of the key solutions that Banijay Rights has availed - is a versatile cloud-built channel playout and distribution solution, with its ability to centrally manage multi-country feeds and improve the efficiency of large broadcast operations. Other solutions such as Amagi THUNDERSTORM and Amagi PLANNER have been utilized by Banijay Rights for dynamic ad insertion and automated content scheduling, delivering a seamless ad and program experience to their viewers.

"At Banijay Rights, we are uncompromising in our commitment to quality, and we've always associated ourselves with content projects that are powerful and transformative. Our choice of technology partners is no different - and we look forward to accomplishing great things with Amagi," said Shaun Keeble, VP Digital, Banijay Rights.

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution, and monetization. The company also has a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Curiosity Stream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media and Warner Media, among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com .

About Banijay Rights

Leading independent global distributor, Banijay Rights, represents a world-class, multi-genre portfolio of over 130,000 hours of standout programming. Leading distribution for the largest international creator and producer, Banijay, the division handles the exploitation of some of the planet's best scripted and non-scripted brands.

Representing quality, excellence and experience in the business of linear and non-linear television and ancillary activity across all platforms, Banijay Rights' catalogue encompasses a host of top titles from Banijay's 120+ in-house labels, and a number of third-party producers, spanning drama, comedy, entertainment, factual, reality, family, formats and theatrical.

Delivering high-quality IP, which was born locally and travels globally, the distributor offers the best stories told the best way. Its landmark brands include Survivor, Big Brother, MasterChef, Temptation Island, Grantchester, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Deal or No Deal, Versailles, Biggest Loser, Home and Away, Money Drop, Mr Bean and Black Mirror.

Built on independence, creative freedom, entrepreneurialism and commercial acumen, Banijay Rights operates under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Cathy Payne.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 650+ content brands, 800+ playout chains and over 2000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

