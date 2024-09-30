Bitmovin Complements the Partnership With Its New Player Web X, Guaranteeing Seamless, Crystal-Clear Video Playback

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), today announced a partnership with Phenix Real Time Solutions to deliver next-generation FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) and live events with the lowest latency available in the streaming marketplace. Amagi and Phenix will provide a complete turnkey solution for content owners to achieve real-time streaming with subsecond latency and server-side ad insertion (SSAI). By combining automation, scheduling, real-time streaming, and ad monetization, streaming customers can now deliver a "see it here first" experience, eliminate spoilers from social media, and provide a best-in-class viewing experience for their audiences.

Amagi and Phenix partner to bring next-gen low latency and seamless ad insertion for the ultimate viewer experience

Bitmovin adds a unique element to the mix by ensuring effortless, smooth playback on any browser, regardless of the device. Bitmovin's open-source plugin system makes integration easy and provides the tools to maintain high-quality playback. The latest update also includes compatibility with Phenix Real-Time SSAI, combining flawless playback with real-time ad insertion.

The direct integration with Phenix now enables Amagi to output content from its Amagi CLOUDPORT automated scheduling and playout system into Phenix's globally distributed real-time streaming network of over 34 points of presence for real-time delivery to viewers with subsecond latency. Further integration between Amagi's Ad Tech platform and Phenix's real-time SSAI capabilities facilitates dynamic and personalized ads while maintaining real-time playback and full compatibility with Bitmovin.

Bill Wishon, Phenix's Chief Product Officer, stated, "Amagi has established itself as the foremost authority on FAST channel delivery. As a cloud-first company, Amagi has built itself into a pioneer in cloud technology for broadcasting and OTT. We are thrilled to join forces with them in delivering these innovative solutions."

"Working with Phenix, the leader in real-time, scalable streaming delivery, allows Amagi to offer clients a full solution, including the industry's first server-side ad insertion in real time. We can't wait to see how customers deploy these workflows for next-generation OTT streaming," said Richard Perkett, Chief Product Officer at Amagi.

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. The company's clients include some of the world's biggest names, including A+E Networks UK, ABS-CBN, Astro, Cox Media Group, DAZN, Globo, Lionsgate Studio, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, and VIZIO.

Representatives from all the companies will be attending Amagi's LA FAST 2024 conference on Oct. 1. More information is available at www.amagi.com/events/la-fast.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 5,000+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City, London, Paris, Sydney, Seoul, and Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and innovation centers in Bengaluru, Zagreb, and Łódź.

About Phenix

As the leader in delivering interactive video at scale, Phenix powers innovative digital experiences that drive acquisition, engagement and retention for some of the world's biggest brands. Its patented technology is essential for delivering content in real-time that engages audiences with interactive experiences and generates revenue for sportsbooks, sports and gaming properties as well as broadcasters with real-time video streaming to global audiences at broadcast scale. Trusted with streaming video for world-class events like The Oscars, Cheltenham Festival and the Super Bowl, Phenix brings proven experience delivering video to mass audiences for the world's largest events.

Phenix is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in California and Europe. More information is available on the Phenix website or follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bitmovin

Bitmovin is the leading provider of video infrastructure for global digital media companies and service providers. The company has been at the forefront of industry innovation and all major developments in the digital video streaming industry.

Bitmovin built the world's first commercial adaptive streaming player and deployed the first software-defined encoding service that runs on any cloud platform. Its cloud-native technology offers the most flexible and scalable media encoding, playback, and analytics solutions available with unparalleled device reach, ease of integration, and world-class customer support.

Bitmovin customers benefit from optimized operations, reduced time-to-market, and the best viewer experience possible. Bitmovin is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and has major offices in Vienna, Klagenfurt, Austria as well as London and Berlin. The company has over 400 customers across the globe, including ClassPass, BBC, fuboTV, Hulu, and Discovery.

More information is available at www.bitmovin.com

