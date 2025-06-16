Precise docking + ecological co-construction: Yingfa Ruineng is lightly loaded at SNEC Exhibition

SHANGHAI, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 11-13, 2025, SNEC 18th International Solar Photovoltaic and Intelligent Energy Conference and Exhibition was grandly opened in Shanghai. As the top event in the global PV industry, the exhibition attracted over 3,500 exhibitors from 95 countries and regions. With its innovative technology, strong brand strength and open and cooperative attitude, Yingfa Ruineng appeared at the exhibition and became the center of attention with its unique exhibition mode.

Packing Light: Innovative Mode Harvests Remarkable Results

In this exhibition, Yingfa Ruineng boldly broke through the traditional exhibition mode, abandoning the physical booth construction and innovatively adopting the one-on-one meeting form of "theme activities + precise docking". The innovative mode of InFocus brought higher quality and more in-depth partner interaction for the enterprise, and achieved far more than expected brand dissemination and market expansion effects.

Brand and Technology Double Wheel Drive Leads Industry Synergistic Development

During the exhibition, Yingfa Ruineng joined GGEIC and other initiatives to build a green supply chain ecology for PV; won two important honors, namely "Top 100 Global PV Enterprise Brands" and "PVBL2025 Fastest Growing Enterprises in the Light Storage Industry". In addition, the company has been actively involved in the "BC(back contact) Technology Innovation and Industry Synergistic Development" event, which has attracted much attention at the exhibition. Yingfa Ruineng always believes that technological innovation should not be a zero-sum game, but a process of building an industry ecosystem.

Global Cooperation Achieves Significant Breakthrough

During the exhibition, Yingfa Ruineng successfully held a global partner meeting at Shanghai Hongqiao Primus Hotel, which attracted the participation of more than 100 groups of domestic and overseas potential and existing customers and suppliers. Among them, the proportion of overseas customers increased significantly, covering more than ten countries such as the United States, India, Turkey and so on. On the scene of the event, Yingfa Ruineng focused on displaying two mainstream technology products, TOPCon and BC(back contact), and explained the company's latest production capacity planning and market layout at the strategic communication meeting. A number of cooperation intentions were reached, further consolidating and expanding the global cooperation network of Yingfa Ruineng.

Continuous Innovation Looking to the Future

Yingfa Ruineng said that the company will continue to explore a more efficient and low-carbon market expansion model in the future. At the same time, Yingfa Ruineng has always been adhering to the core position of technology research and development, and continues to increase investment in research and development. The company will continue to be driven by technological innovation, uphold the concept of open ecology and win-win situation, deepen global strategic cooperation, so as to inject new momentum into the development of the global photovoltaic industry.

www.yingfa.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711610/image_5030512_37290774.jpg