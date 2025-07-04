Yingfa Ruineng Joins UN Global Compact, Aiming to Lead Photovoltaic Sector Through Sustainability

YIBIN, China, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sichuan Yingfa Ruineng Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yingfa Ruineng") has recently announced its formal accession to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). This move underscores Yingfa Ruineng's firm commitment to sustainability, integrating it into the company's business strategy and driving innovation to accelerate the photovoltaic industry toward greater efficiency and lower carbon emissions.

Fulfilling a Global Commitment and Advancing Sustainable Goals

Established in 2000 by former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, the UN Global Compact is the world's most influential platform for corporate sustainability. It calls on businesses to align operations with ten principles covering human rights, labor standards, environmental protection, and anti-corruption, while supporting the broader UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set for 2030. Today, the initiative includes tens of thousands of companies and organizations across more than 160 countries.

By joining the UNGC and pledging support for its principles, Yingfa Ruineng has demonstrated its strong commitment to making Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) values a core strategic priority. Looking ahead, the company plans to deepen its ESG efforts across all operational areas and contribute to the transition toward a more efficient and low-carbon PV supply chain.

Driving Clean Energy Adoption Through Technology

As a key player in China's photovoltaic industry chain, Yingfa Ruineng focuses on the R&D and mass production of high-efficiency solar cells. These solutions serve a broad range of applications, including utility-scale solar farms, and commercial, industrial and residential distributed PV systems. Drawing on leading-edge technologies such as PERC, TOPCon, and back-contact (BC) cell technology, alongside Czochralski monocrystalline silicon ingot technology, the company continues to improve conversion efficiency and lower the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE).

In response to global efforts around carbon neutrality, and in alignment with China's "dual carbon" targets, Yingfa Ruineng is continuously advancing technological innovation and smart manufacturing to reduce energy consumption and emissions throughout its production process. Through its partnership with the UNGC, the company will further accelerate the optimization of its sustainable supply chain management practices and deepen its exploration of renewable energy applications.

Executive Perspective: Sustainability Sets the Course Forward

"Joining the UNGC marks an important milestone in Yingfa Ruineng's path toward globalization," said Yingfa Ruineng President Zhang Min. "We recognize that long-term success lies not only in outstanding business performance, but also in the positive impact a company makes on the environment and society. Moving forward, we will continue to raise our internal standards and integrate sustainability into every facet of our operations."

Outlook: Powering a Net-Zero Energy Future

As the global energy landscape undergoes rapid transformation, Yingfa Ruineng sees its participation in the UNGC as a new starting point. The company will further enhance its technological capabilities and ESG performance while collaborating with international partners to help accelerate the shift toward a greener, low-carbon, and sustainable energy future—one that aims to share the benefits of clean energy development with all.

