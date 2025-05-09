Powering the Future with AI: Sigenergy Showcases Smart Energy Breakthroughs at Intersolar Europe 2025

MUNICH, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Intersolar/ees Europe 2025, Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, presents its full portfolio of AI-powered energy solutions. With AI now serving as the core engine behind both software and hardware—exemplified by the upgraded mySigen App—the company introduces a broader, more versatile product lineup covering residential and C&I scenarios. This expansion not only unlocks higher levels of intelligence, automation, and user-centric control, but also marks a significant step in accelerating Sigenergy's global growth and commitment to a smarter, more sustainable energy future.

Sigenergy at Intersolar Europe 2025: Booth B1.480 Sigenergy's 2-Gen Hybrid Inverter & Microinverter SigenStack, a modular energy storage system for C&I

Strategic Commitment to AI: Shaping the Future of Smart Energy

At Sigenergy, AI is more than a feature—it's a core strategic pillar. By embedding intelligence into every layer of energy solutions, Sigenergy goes beyond traditional hardware to lead the digital transformation of the energy industry.

This commitment is exemplified in the release of mySigen App 3.0, a major upgrade to Sigenergy's smart energy management platform. A key upgrade in mySigen App 3.0 is its enhanced AI-powered visualization and intelligent services. The newly introduced energy flow diagram offers users a clear, dynamic view of how solar, storage, EV charging, and household loads interact, while AI capabilities now enable predictive analytics and scenario-based energy planning. From intuitive fault diagnostics to forecasting power trends and adapting to real-life usage patterns, the app delivers a smarter, more personalized energy management experience.

Expanded Product Portfolio: Tailored for Every Energy Scenario

Sigenergy's hardware portfolio continues to evolve to meet the diverse needs of the market. The second-generation hybrid inverter, designed for residential applications, offers an efficient and compact solution with a fan-less design and a thickness of 99mm. It boasts industry-leading efficiency of up to 99% in three-phase models and delivers peak output capability of up to 200% in off-grid mode. Operating quietly (below 25dB), this inverter combines enhanced reliability with a battery-ready feature, enabling future upgrades to energy storage without needing to replace existing hardware. With an IP66 rating, it operates reliably in extreme temperatures ranging from -30°C to 60°C, ensuring long-term flexibility and reducing total ownership costs.

To expand its application across various regions and markets, particularly in Rapid Shutdown scenarios and the growing balcony PV segment, Sigenergy introduces its microinverter. The SigenMicro integrates patented DAB topology, the industry's first built-in EMS, and an IP67 rating. Its WiFi Mesh architecture enhances communication coverage by 1600%, enabling self-healing within 150 ms if a connection is lost. These innovations enable quick installation, high efficiency, and enhanced safety, with full system commissioning in just five minutes.

Sigenergy has expanded its Energy Gateway portfolio with new models, creating a comprehensive range of backup power solutions for residential and C&I applications. With scalable capacity up to 2400 kW, seamless 0ms switchover between grid and off-grid modes, and optional diesel generator integration, these Gateways ensure reliable, uninterrupted energy across a wide range of scenarios.

Scaling Up: Global Deployment of C&I Solutions

Sigenergy's scalable solutions are accelerating global adoption across residential and C&I markets. The C&I inverter (50-125kW) and SigenStack, a modular, high-density DC-coupled energy storage system, offer easy deployment and scalability, helping businesses optimize energy usage, increase efficiency by 2% RTE, reduce costs, and strengthen grid resilience. Meanwhile, the flagship SigenStor, the world's first 5-in-1 energy system, seamlessly integrates PV inverters, batteries, EV chargers, EMS, and PCS into a compact, all-in-one unit.

The recent upgrade of SigenStor's battery configuration features new 314Ah cells with 10,000 cycles, providing higher energy density, improved efficiency, and seamless integration of new and existing cells for easy upgrades. Based on this cell, two new battery modules—BAT 6.0 and BAT 10.0—will be available this month.

Additionally, Sigenergy's Sigen EVAC will support commercialization, capable of connecting up to 100 EV chargers, offering greater flexibility and scalability for large-scale public electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683494/7M406815.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683496/7M407695.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683495/7M407644.jpg