Powerful, Compact, Smart: Jackery Launches the Lightest 3kWh Explorer 3000 v2

LONDON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a leading provider of portable power solutions, unveils its latest flagship model: the Explorer 3000 v2 — the brand's first-ever 3kWh power station available in the UK. As the lightest model in its class, it delivers more power and intelligent new features in a significantly more compact design. With a capacity of 3,072 Wh and an output of 3,600 W, it's ideal for camping, construction sites, or as a reliable emergency backup at home. Compared to its popular predecessor, this powerhouse offers 20% more output, charges even faster, and is 35% more compact — all while weighing just 27 kg.

Perfect balance of capacity, power, and efficiency

Designed for a wide range of scenarios, the Explorer 3000 v2 delivers reliable power even for high-consumption devices – from electric grills and air conditioners to power tools and household appliances. With eight output ports – including three AC outlets, two USB-C and two USB-A ports, and a 12-volt car socket – users can run multiple devices simultaneously with ease.

Inside, a durable LiFePO4 battery offers over 4,000 charging cycles, ensuring a lifespan of more than ten years. Jackery's advanced Cell-to-Body (CTB) technology, inspired by the automotive industry, features an innovative honeycomb battery structure directly integrated into the base of the unit. This not only saves space but also enhances shock resistance, stability, and safety — especially in rugged outdoor or off-road environments.

Additionally, Jackery exclusive ChargeShield 2.0™ protects the battery with a comprehensive safety system featuring up to 40 protection mechanisms – including continuous monitoring for overheating, overcharging, and overcurrent – as well as AI-controlled charging algorithms to preserve long-term battery health. When speed is essential, the Explorer 3000 v2 can be fully charged from the wall in just 1.8 hours, or in 1 hour and 40 minutes in hybrid mode with a connected SolarSaga solar panel.

Smart control and dynamic electricity savings

Bidirectional charging gives the Explorer 3000 v2 a smart edge, allowing users to take advantage of dynamic or hybrid electricity tariffs by scheduling charging during off-peak hours via the app. All functions can be monitored and controlled in real time using a smartphone over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi – from checking charge level and input/output performance to tracking CO₂ savings from solar usage.

Several intelligent operating modes are available, including a battery-saving mode for up to 30% longer lifespan, a silent mode with noise levels as low as 27 dB, and a self-consumption mode for using solar power in the home when connected to a solar panel. The model also features an integrated UPS function with a switchover time of just 20 milliseconds – keeping critical devices like CPAP machines running seamlessly during power outages.

Even if used only occasionally as a backup or during annual outdoor trips, there's no need to worry about battery drain: thanks to the durable LiFePO₄ battery and Jackery's patented low self-discharge technology, the unit retains up to 95% of its charge even after a full year in storage – always ready when needed.

Early bird offer

Available from 16 to 30 June, the Explorer 3000 v2 is offered at £1,899 (RRP £2,299) in Jackery's official online shop. The solar generator bundle, including the Explorer 3000 v2 and a portable SolarSaga 200W panel, is priced at £2,199 (RRP £2,599). Customers also receive a free gift set worth £154.90, featuring a car charging cable and carrying bag.

