Power Your Seasonal Adventures with EcoFlow's Autumn Promotion

Embrace autumn with exclusive discounts on select EcoFlow products from September 15th to October 15th

Features include the DELTA Max 1600, RIVER 2 Max, WAVE 2, and RIVER 2 Pro & 220W Solar Panels

Explore sustainable solutions that power your adventures and enhance everyday living

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As autumn approaches, EcoFlow, a leading provider of eco-friendly energy and lifestyle solutions, is set to roll out their seasonal sales event. Running from September 15th to October 15th, the event will offer valuable discounts to individuals seeking sustainable energy solutions for both their outdoor adventures and everyday living.

EcoFlow's Autumn Promotion includes multiple portable power stations and air conditioners

During the sale, customers can benefit from an array of EcoFlow's portable devices at reduced prices. From solar generators to portable fridges and air conditioners, there is a wide range of energy solutions to choose from. All of these discounts will be available through the EcoFlow website, and the EcoFlow Amazon Store.

Key highlights of the autumn savings include:

DELTA Max 1600 : A 21% (£300) discount is applied to the DELTA Max 1600 power station, designed for home backup. With a substantial 2400W AC output, it can power 99% of home appliances, including electric kettles, air conditioners, space heaters, steam irons, and electric clothes dryers. It also boasts impressive charging capabilities of 0-80% in 65 minutes, making it a reliable backup energy source.

: A 21% (£300) discount is applied to the DELTA Max 1600 power station, designed for home backup. With a substantial 2400W AC output, it can power 99% of home appliances, including electric kettles, air conditioners, space heaters, steam irons, and electric clothes dryers. It also boasts impressive charging capabilities of 0-80% in 65 minutes, making it a reliable backup energy source. RIVER 2 Max : A reduction of up to 18% (£100) applies to the RIVER 2 Max portable power station. Lightweight and portable, it's a reliable companion for campers and outdoor enthusiasts. It also proves useful in the home, with its capability to power a vacuum cleaner or sandwich maker when cranked up to X-Boost mode, amplifying its output to 1000W.

: A reduction of up to 18% (£100) applies to the RIVER 2 Max portable power station. Lightweight and portable, it's a reliable companion for campers and outdoor enthusiasts. It also proves useful in the home, with its capability to power a vacuum cleaner or sandwich maker when cranked up to X-Boost mode, amplifying its output to 1000W. WAVE 2 : Enjoy up to 19% (£200) off the WAVE 2 portable air conditioner and its bundle. With quick cooling and heating capabilities, the WAVE 2 enhances comfort both during outdoor escapades and at home, yielding the power to transform a 30 sq. ft. area in just 5 minutes.

: Enjoy up to 19% (£200) off the WAVE 2 portable air conditioner and its bundle. With quick cooling and heating capabilities, the WAVE 2 enhances comfort both during outdoor escapades and at home, yielding the power to transform a 30 sq. ft. area in just 5 minutes. RIVER 2 Pro & 220W Solar Panels: Savings of up to 13% (£150) are available on the bundle of RIVER 2 Pro & 220W Solar Panels. With a base capacity of 768Wh, the RIVER 2 Pro can be fully charged in around 70 minutes and only weighs 7.8 kg. With a compact portable design, taking travel-friendly power off-grid has never been this easy.

Besides the promotion, the EcoCredits Week begins from 18th September to 25th September, during which EcoFlow members will enjoy even more benefits than just discounts, but also more EcoCredits, free gifts for purchasing specific products, and savings on refurbished products.

Joel Cibil Le Meudec, Senior European Key Account Manager at EcoFlow shared: "The autumn promotion is our way of making sustainable energy solutions more accessible. It's an invitation for everyone to make the most of the season, whether they're seeking off-grid adventures or enhancing their home setup. EcoFlow's focus remains on reshaping energy access, and we're excited about kicking off the new season with a sale that reflects that."

For more details about EcoFlow and its commitment to sustainable energy solutions, visit the official UK website: uk.ecoflow.com

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

