EcoFlow Launches GLACIER Classic: A Smarter, More Portable 3-in-1 Cooler

Stay refreshed and organised with this next-gen fridge-freezer built for the outdoors

DUSSELDORF, Germany, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow , a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, today introduces GLACIER Classic , a 3-in-1 portable electric cooler, freezer and battery solution to deliver a fresh and cool experience for your summer travels.

The GLACIER Classic builds on nearly two years of user feedback from the first-generation EcoFlow GLACIER. As EcoFlow's second-generation portable smart fridge, the GLACIER Classic offers significant upgrades in internal storage design, portability, capacity options, and noise control—making it a versatile companion for camping, RV travel, and outdoor adventures.

The redesigned GLACIER Classic is a 3-in-1 electric cooler with a built-in battery guaranteed to keep food fresh for outdoor adventures. The GLACIER Classic comes in three sizes – 35L, 45L and 55L – and features a built-in 298Wh battery slot that allows users to power the cooler without compromising its storage space or cooling performance.

GLACIER Classic is 30-40% more space-efficient than other battery-powered coolers, yet it still fits up to 90 cans of soda, making it the perfect blend of capacity and portability. With a built-in battery, GLACIER Classic provides up to 43 hours of cooling on a single charge, keeping food and beverages fresh for longer. This extended runtime makes GLACIER Classic an ideal companion for off-grid trips, tailgating and daily grocery runs.

It features a removable dual-zone divider letting users switch between a fridge-freezer combo or a single open space for bulkier items. The divider neatly stores in the door when not in use and doubles as a built-in cutting board. A dual-opening lid ensures easy access from any angle, regardless of placement in the vehicle—perfect for tight spaces or short power cords.

"GLACIER Classic was designed by listening carefully to what our users loved and wanted more of," said Alex Newbury, UK & IRE Senior Business Development Manager of EcoFlow. "By maximising portability and flexibility, we've created a next-generation cooler that is truly portable, wireless, intelligent, and comfortable to use in any outdoor scenario."

Availability & Early Bird Benefits

The GLACIER Classic is priced as follows:

35L: £699

45L: £749

55L: £849

GLACIER Classic Extra Battery: £299

Bundle Prices (GLACIER Classic + Extra Battery):

35L Bundle: £899

45L Bundle: £949

55L Bundle: £1049

From May 29, customers can purchase the GLACIER Classic 35L directly on Amazon and the EcoFlow official website , or pre-order the GLACIER Classic 45L and 55L.

Customers who purchase any model of the GLACIER Classic or the GLACIER Classic + Extra Battery Bundle between May 29 and July 31 will receive a £100 discount as part of an exclusive Early Bird Deal.

