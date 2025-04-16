EcoFlow Announces Strategic Partnership with Midsummer to Deliver Smarter, Greener Home Energy Solutions

BIRMINGHAM, England, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with Midsummer, one of the UK's largest distributors of renewable energy systems. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in making intelligent home energy management accessible to more UK households.

Through this partnership, Midsummer will supply the latest residential products from the EcoFlow Home Energy Ecosystem - including the PowerOcean series and PowerPulse EV charger - to its extensive installer network across the UK.

EcoFlow's PowerOcean Series integrates seamlessly with solar panels, inverters and home energy consumption patterns, offering real-time monitoring and control. The series offers built-in fire suppression and auto-heating modules, while its LFP battery technology and IP65-certified casing ensure long-lasting durability and safety, backed by a 15-year warranty.

In addition to PowerOcean, Midsummer will also offer PowerPulse 2 - EcoFlow's new EV charger - and PowerInsight, a dedicated energy management hub that gives homeowners full visibility and control over their energy generation, storage, and usage.

Craig Bilboe, UK Country Manager at EcoFlow, said:

"We're delighted to be partnering with Midsummer - a business that shares our vision for a smarter, more sustainable energy future. As demand grows for intelligent, integrated solutions that give homeowners more control over their energy, this partnership will help ensure installers across the UK have direct access to EcoFlow's complete home energy ecosystem."

With Midsummer's strong reputation and established installer network across the UK, the partnership is set to accelerate the adoption of EcoFlow's residential energy products nationwide. EcoFlow products will be coded into Easy PV, Midsummer's 3D solar design studio software where more than 33,000 UK solar projects are designed every month.

Jamie Vaux, Commercial Director at Midsummer, added:

"EcoFlow is one of the biggest names in solar, and we are very excited to offer their energy storage and inverter solutions. As well as an impressive research and development arm, EcoFlow is renowned for their cutting-edge technology and progressive range of products. We have no doubt that their PowerOcean Series and other products from their Home Energy Ecosystem will be hugely popular with our customers."

EcoFlow's PowerOcean products are now available via the Midsummer Wholesale website and Easy PV design software.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading global energy solutions company dedicated to powering a new world. Founded in 2017, EcoFlow provides clean, quiet, and renewable energy solutions for homes, outdoors, and emergency use. With innovations such as the PowerOcean Series and Intelligent Home Energy Ecosystem, EcoFlow is helping households and businesses gain energy independence and peace of mind.

About Midsummer

Midsummer is one of the UK's leading wholesale distributors of renewable energy systems; solar PV, battery storage, EV charging, off-grid systems and renewable heat products. Midsummer's knowledgeable team has the expertise to help with the design and supply of any residential or commercial system.

Midsummer also creates bespoke software solutions for both solar and heat. Easy PV, has been developed to help solar installers master the complex process of project design, optimisation of solar energy set-up and one-step full kit purchase.

For further information, please visit https://homebattery.ecoflow.com/uk or https://midsummerwholesale.co.uk/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2664861/20250415_104430.jpg