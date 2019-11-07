Powdered Sugar Market Size Worth $7.49 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 4.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global powdered sugar market size is expected to reach USD 7.49 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing consumption of bakery and confectionery food products is the key factor driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Organic product type is projected to ascend at the fastest CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast years

Bakery application led the global powdered sugar market in 2018 accounting for a revenue share of more than 33%

North America was the dominant regional market in 2018 and is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2019 to 2025

was the dominant regional market in 2018 and is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2019 to 2025 The industry is highly competitive in nature. Key companies include Südzucker United Kingdom Ltd.; Tate & Lyle Sugars; Cargill, Inc.; Imperial Sugar; Nordic Sugar A/S; and American Crystal Sugar Company

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Powdered Sugar Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Bakery, Dairy, Confectionery), By Product (Organic, Conventional), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/powdered-sugar-market

Powdered sugar has many applications in bakery products, such as brownies, pound cakes, muffins, cookies, and donuts. Conventional product type was the largest segment in 2018 and accounted for a share of more than 73%. Conventional product is produced from sugarcane or sugar beets. Thus, easy production process and relatively low prices are estimated to drive their demand, thereby supporting segment growth.

However, conventional powdered sugars undergo refining process to remove the molasses that also strips down the vitamins and minerals. This may have a slightly negative impact on its demand. Bakery was the largest application segment in 2018 and will remain dominant even during the forecast period due to extensive product usage in the production various bakery products.

Grand View Research has segmented the global powdered sugar market based on product, application, and region:

Powdered Sugar Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Conventional



Organic

Powdered Sugar Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Bakery



Confectionery



Dairy



Others

Powdered Sugar Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



India





China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

