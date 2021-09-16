Powder Compacting Pressers Market Size Worth $408.9 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global powder compacting pressers market size is expected to reach USD 408.9 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2028. The rising adoption of powder compacting pressers in the end-use industries, including automobile, military, machining, and aerospace, is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

By product, hydraulic powder compacting pressers are expected to witness considerable growth from 2020 to 2028 owing to their ability to provide versatility in stroke length, die space, and pressure

In terms of application, the ceramic and cement segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2020 to 2028. This is credited to the increasing adoption of powder compacting pressers in the production of ceramic cutting tools due to the high heat resistance and extensive usage in metalworking for extremely hard parts

The automotive end-use segment held the largest share in 2020 on account of the rising advent of electric vehicles, coupled with the adoption of the equipment to manufacture gears, seals, and magnets

In 2020, France accounted for a 13.8% share in the European market owing to the increasing production of complex parts with high dimensional accuracy and quality in the aerospace industry in the country

Manufacturers are engaged in collaborations to expand their geographical presence, increase production capacity, and launch new powder compacting pressers using advanced technology

Read 167 page market research report, "Powder Compacting Pressers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Mechanical, Electric), By Application (Powder Metallurgy, Ceramic & Cement), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028," by Grand View Research

Increasing automotive production, mainly in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and South America, is projected to aid the market growth. Furthermore, governments across the globe are providing tax incentives to vehicle manufacturers switching to electric standards, in turn, augmenting the demand for powder compacting pressers.

The aerospace and military sectors are the early adopters of powder compacting pressers, thus, lightweight parts made from aluminum, titanium, and steel, are witnessing growth. Products manufactured by these machinery aids in reducing material wastage as compared to the conventional methods, in turn, complementing the equipment demand.

Companies are collaborating with educational institutions to develop processes and technologies offering a sustainable advantage in the future. Rising investments in R&D for the incorporation of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), in powder compacting pressers are expected to complement market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global powder compacting pressers market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Powder Compacting Pressers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Hydraulic



Electric



Hybrid



Mechanical



Servo-hydraulic

Powder Compacting Pressers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Powder Metallurgy



Ceramic & Cement



Carbon & Carbide



Others

Powder Compacting Pressers End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Automotive



Machining



Energy & Electricity



Equipment



Medical



Military



Construction



Others

Powder Compacting Pressers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Austria





Belgium





Denmark





France





Germany





Italy





Poland





Russia





Spain





Sweden





Netherlands





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Central & South America





Argentina





Brazil





Colombia





Chile





Peru



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players of Powder Compacting Pressers Market

KomageGellnerMaschinenfabrik KG

SMS group GmbH

Osterwalder AG

MaschinenfabrikLauffer GmbH & Co.KG

Gasbarre Products, Inc.

Ajax CECO Erie Press

Beckwood Press

Digital Press

DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

Cincinnati Incorporated

Nanjing East Precision Machinery CO., LTD.

Dongguan Yihui Hydraulic Machinery Co., Ltd.

Santec Exim Pvt. Ltd.

Quintus Technologies AB

SACMI IMOLA S.C.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Advanced Interior Materials Industry:

Powder Metallurgy Market– The global powder metallurgy market size is expected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 11.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

by 2027 registering a CAGR of 11.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Metal Powder Market– The global metal powder market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.

by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027. Ceramics Market– The global ceramics market size is expected to reach USD 407.72 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:



Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.