Plex joins Amagi's CTV content marketplace as a platform partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced that the free global streaming media platform, Plex , has joined its end-to-end content marketplace as a platform partner.

Plex is a leading Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) platform in the United States that offers its viewers premium content across genres such as hit TV series, movies, entertainment shows, news, documentaries, music, and more. As Amagi's platform partner, Plex gains access to Amagi's comprehensive network of 2,000+ FAST channels and AVOD libraries from the world's leading content brands.

"Plex has quickly become a one-stop-shop for consumers' streaming needs, simplifying access to content on any device anywhere. We're thrilled to help them enrich their content catalog further. By tapping into Amagi's extensive network of content partners, Plex will be able to delight consumers with more differentiated content, thereby taking their offerings to the next level," said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Amagi.

"Amagi is an important partner to Plex with our goal to distribute the highest quality TV channels for audiences everywhere," said Shawn Eldridge, vice president, business development and content, Plex. "The partnership opens up new opportunities for audience expansion and revenue growth, while offering our viewers an even greater selection of premium content."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Curiosity Stream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media and Warner Media, among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com .

About Plex

Plex is the most comprehensive entertainment platform available today. A one-stop destination to stream movies, TV shows, and music, Plex solves the streaming media struggle by making it quick and easy to find and play any movie or TV show being streamed online. Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer free ad-supported movies, shows, and Live TV, paired with the ability to easily search for any title ever made and create a customized watchlist for all the movies and shows you're interested in watching, regardless of where they are being streamed. Plex has partnered with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Warner Brothers Discovery, NBC Universal, Paramount, AMC, A+E, BBC, Lionsgate, Hallmark Media, E.W. Scripps, A24, Relativity, Hearst, and Crackle. Acting as one window into all streaming services and a user's personal media library, Plex serves up the most relevant content for all of its users.

The company is independently owned, backed by Intercap and Kleiner Perkins. For more, visit https://www.plex.tv , follow @plex on Twitter, or find us on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 700+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 2100 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

