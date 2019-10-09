Playing Cards & Board Games Market Size Worth $21.56 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global playing cards and board games market size is anticipated to reach USD 21.56 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Growing popularity of traditional recreational activities among the younger generation is projected to drive the market. Rising preference of millennials for old school games during social gatherings is expected to further fuel the growth.

Increasing resurgence of retro-games is projected to drive the market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on producing simple games with elegant mechanics and impressive artwork to attract more consumers. For instance, the massively successful launch of Settlers of Catan has attracted a number of players to the industry. Rapid rise in demand has created growth opportunities for the market players. The new manufacturers focus on innovation and creativity while developing as well as reinventing the playing cards and board games, which in turn is anticipated to drive the market growth. Rising popularity is expected to encourage companies to introduce board games specifically designed for different groups such as children, millennials, and families. For instance, Pandemic Legacy, Scythe, and Gloomhaven, are some of the board games designed especially 13 years and above.

Key suggestions from the report:

Playing cards is expected to reach USD 7.18 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019 to 2025

Offline distribution channel is expected to reach USD 13.83 billion by 2025 owing to rising number of board game cafes across the world

Top players operating in the playing cards and board games market are Games Workshop Group PLC, NECA/WizKids LLC, IELLO USA LLC.,Grey Fox Games, Disney, Buffalo Games, UNIVERSITY GAMES, Delan Service , LongPack Games, and Boda Games .

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Playing Cards And Board Games Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Board Games (Chess, Scrabble, Monopoly, Ludo), Playing Cards), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/playing-cards-board-games-market

In terms of product, the board games held the leading market share in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing engagement in leisure activities, trend of taking a break from digital screens, and emphasis on face to face interaction are projected to boost the popularity of traditional board games. Monopoly held the largest market share of more than 29% in 2018. Rising popularity of checkers, puzzles, scrabble, and chess among others is expected to contribute to the market growth.

Offline distribution channel is expected to continue leading the market over the forecast period. Rising culture of board game cafes is expected to fuel the growth of the segment. Moreover, introduction of gaming zones in malls and pubs is expected to positively influence the market growth.

North America is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2025. Rise in the number of gaming cafes across the U.S. and increasing popularity among millennials seeking for old-fashioned entertainment is expected to boost the regional growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to continue holding the largest market share over the forecast period. High interest in playing cards across countries such as India and Japan is projected to drive the regional market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global playing cards and board games market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Playing Cards and Board Games Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Playing Cards



Board Games



Chess





Scrabble





Monopoly





Ludo





Others

Playing Cards and Board Games Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Offline

Online

Playing Cards and Board Games Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K



Asia Pacific



India





China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Consumer Goods Industry, by Grand View Research:

Toys & Games Market – The global toys and games market size was valued at USD 101.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

The global toys and games market size was valued at in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. Kickboxing Equipment Market – The global kickboxing equipment market size was valued at USD 188.3 million in 2018.

The global kickboxing equipment market size was valued at in 2018. Ski Equipment & Gear Market – The global ski equipment & gear market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.