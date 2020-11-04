Plastic Fencing Market Size Worth $6.14 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plastic fencing market size is expected to reach USD 6.14 billion by 2027, escalating at a CAGR of 4.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Ease in the production and installation of plastic fencing drives its demand across residential, commercial, industrial, and agriculture sectors.

The rising number of remodeling and renovation projects in the residential and commercial sectors is projected to boost product demand. In addition, technological innovations and advancements in the production process are anticipated to propel product demand. Rising security and safety concerns are also projected to boost product demand over the coming years.

Increasing spending on infrastructure development coupled with the expansion of the construction industry across the globe is likely to propel product demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the superior properties of plastic fences, such as waterproofing and resistance to corrosion & decay, are projected to stimulate its demand, thereby driving the market growth.

Volatile raw material prices are anticipated to restrict the demand for plastic fencing over the forecast period. However, the superior mechanical properties including weather resistance and resistance to scratch and wear, coupled with low maintenance costs are likely to benefit the market growth over the forecast period.

Read 118 page research report with ToC on "Plastic Fencing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (PE/HDPE, Vinyl), By Product (Picket Fence, Post & Rail Fence), By Application (Boundary, Privacy), By End User, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/plastic-fencing-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global plastic fencing market on the basis of material, product, application, end-user, and region:

Plastic Fencing Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Plastic Fencing



Polyethylene/HDPE



Vinyl

Plastic Fencing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Gates



Picket Fence



Mesh/Chain Link Fence



Post & Rail Fence

Plastic Fencing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Temporary



Privacy



Boundary



Pool

Plastic Fencing End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Agriculture



Residential



Commercial & Industrial

Plastic Fencing Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



India





Japan





China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Plastic Fencing Market

Barrette Outdoor Living

CertainTeed

Durafence

Itochu Corporation

Pexco

Planet Polynet

Seven Trust

Superior Plastic Products

Tenax

Veka AG

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.