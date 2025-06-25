Plant-based Protein Market worth $34.97 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The plant-based protein market is estimated at USD 23.89 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 34.97 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Plant-based proteins are expected to witness significant demand in the coming years due to the increase in veganism and flexitarian diets and the increasing requirement for plant-based meat and dairy alternatives. In recent years, plant-based protein has become popular due to its high nutritional value, which includes a complete protein profile, high digestibility, and a balanced amino acid composition. Plant-based protein from various sources meets adequate caloric and essential nutrient requirements. Pea protein and other emerging sources of plant-based protein have experienced immense popularity in recent years. This trend is expected to persist during the forecast period due to the growing number of individuals seeking alternatives to soy-based proteins because of the increasing prevalence of soy allergies and other causes of soy intolerance.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Plant-based Protein Market"

260– Tables

71– Figures

290– Pages

Milled protein flour is projected to grow at a significant rate during forecast period

Milled protein flours are experiencing significant growth in the plant-based protein market due to their versatility and high nutritional value, catering to the rising demand for plant-based diets. Derived from soy, peas, lentils, and chickpeas, these flours are finely milled to enhance protein content, making them ideal for applications in bakery, snacks, and meat analogs. Their ability to improve texture and nutritional profiles in products drives their popularity, particularly among health-conscious consumers.

Conventional plant-based proteins segment will hold largest market share during forecast period.

Plant-based protein ingredients are conventional and organic. Conventional plant-based protein, sourced from soy, wheat, pea, chickpeas, and others, is extensively used across food and beverage applications, including bakery products, snacks, and meat alternatives. Manufacturers prefer conventional options due to their flexibility in large-scale sourcing and processing without stringent organic compliance requirements. In recent years, more and more consumers have been shifting away from animal-based protein sources and opting for plant-based foods instead. This has led to a surge in demand for plant-based protein products. It is important to highlight that conventional crops usually have slightly higher protein levels than organic crops. This is often due to the use of fertilizers, pesticides, and other synthetic chemicals in conventional farming practices. As a result, traditional plant-based protein sources may be better equipped to meet the increasing demand for plant-based protein products.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=14715651

European region to hold a significant market share during forecast period.

The European market presents significant business opportunities for manufacturers of plant-based protein ingredients. Veganism has grown exponentially in the country and now represents a considerable share of the population. Key factors encouraging this change include increasing concerns over sustainability and a high prospect of good health practices. While veganism remains a prominent trend in the consumer market, it has greatly impacted the industrial sector, leading to changes in its product offerings and the processing requirements addressed. This increasing trend of adopting veganism and shifting away from animal meat has presented significant business opportunities for companies operating in the plant-based protein industry.

The report profiles key players such as Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Wilmar International Ltd. (Singapore), Roquette Frères (France), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), DSM-Firmenich (Switzerland), AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada), Tate & Lyle (UK), Burcon (Canada), Emsland Group (Germany), PURIS (US), and COSUCRA (Belgium).

