Piramal Pharma Ltd. Continues to Invest In USA; $90M in Expansions of Two US Sites

Addition of commercial-scale sterile injectables capabilities in Lexington, KY

Addition of development and commercial-scale capabilities in payload-linkers for bioconjugates in Riverview, MI

This is incremental to Piramal's prior investments of $570 M in the US

MUMBAI, India, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), a leading global pharmaceuticals and wellness company, in conjunction with the 2025 SelectUSA Investment Summit, commits to a $90M investment plan towards expanding two of the Company's US facilities. These expansions are in response to ongoing demand from US customers, in support of the trend towards US onshoring of drug supply, and in line with Piramal Pharma's overall belief in the value and benefits of US-based innovation. In both cases, Piramal Pharma is making brownfield expansions to existing sites, financed by bank loans and internal accruals, which is the fastest, lowest risk, and most economical way to add new capacities to the US market.

Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Global Pharma, Piramal Pharma Ltd Rendering of the new Lexington sterile fill/finish facility Riverview site, expansion building featured at left

Piramal Pharma's Lexington, Kentucky, facility specializes in sterile compounding, liquid filling, and lyophilization for sterile injectable drug products. The site's expansion—which includes 24,000 square feet of manufacturing space and a new laboratory—adds commercial-scale manufacturing that will enable the efficient scale-up of clients' injectable drug products. Key additions include a new filling line, two commercial-size lyophilizers, a special capping machine, and an external vial washer. The facility is expected to be completed and online by late 2027.

Piramal Pharma's Riverview, Michigan site, has earned a reputation as an industry leader in the development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and high potency APIs (HPAPIs) over the past 50+ years. Here, the company is adding a commercial-scale suite specifically for the development and manufacturing of payload-linkers. These high potency APIs are used in the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other bioconjugate drugs. The new payload-linker suite is expected to be operational before the end of 2025.

These site expansions are expected to generate greater opportunities for integrated ADC projects. Working synergistically, they will play a vital role in Piramal Pharma's integrated ADC development and manufacturing program, branded ADCelerate™. With development and commercial-scale capabilities in mABs, payload-linkers, conjugations, and fill/finish, ADCelerate speeds timelines, enabling project initiation to GMP drug product in just 12 months with uncompromised quality. This capability strengthens Piramal Pharma's position as an efficient and reliable global partner for biologic manufacturing.

"Since its inception, Piramal Pharma Ltd has invested $570 million in its US drug development and manufacturing capabilities," said Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer, Global Pharma. "The US is our largest market, where we currently employ approximately 750 people. Expanding the capacities and offerings in these two plants in the US, along with the prior major investments made in our Sellersville PA drug product facility, and our inhalation anesthesia drug substance and drug product facility in Bethlehem PA, will support our customers who value our offerings in an onshore setting."

As a patient centric organization, Piramal Pharma is committed to supporting our customers in their quest to reduce the burden of disease on patients. These expansions bring commercial-scale support to two important and fast-growing segments of drug development. Payload-linkers are fundamental to the process of building bioconjugates, which are the platform for numerous oncology drugs. Sterile fill/finish represents the final stage of manufacturing for injectable drugs. Collectively, these expansions support our integrated drug development and manufacturing services and will ultimately get more treatments into patients on faster timelines.

