Piramal Pharma Limited Announces Results for Q1FY26

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO):

- Mid-teens growth in base business i.e. excluding impact of destocking in one large on-patent commercial product. The growth was primarily led by the overseas facilities accompanied by YoY improvement in their profitability

- Nutrition Supplement and Generic API business also delivered good growth during the quarter

- Cost optimization through better procurement strategies and operational excellence initiatives

- Successfully closed USFDA inspection at Aurora (Canada) facility with zero observations. Aurora facility specializes in API development and manufacturing

- Broke ground for our capacity expansion project at Lexington (US), which specializes in sterile injectable drug products. This should lend impetus to our integrated ADC development and manufacturing program over the medium to long term

- Biotech Funding - Incomplete and inconsistent recovery in funding for emerging biopharma companies leading to prolonged decision making by the customers and slower growth in early-stage development projects

Complex Hospital Generics (CHG):

- Inhalation Anesthesia (IA) - Slower growth in Q1FY26 due to phasing of institutional orders. Expect growth to pick up in the remaining part of the financial year

o Slower growth in the key market of US, partly offset by encouraging growth in some ex-US markets

o Received USFDA approval for Digwal (India) facility as Sevoflurane API and finished product manufacturing site for both human and veterinary use

- Intrathecal Therapy – Lower sales in Q1FY26 due to timing of shipment at the end of June. Growth expected to recover in Q2FY26

- Injectable Anesthesia and Pain Management – Initiatives to resolve supply constraints on track. Expect the benefits to accrue from FY2027

- Differentiated and Specialty Products - Neoatricon®1 launched in select EU markets in Q1FY26. Expect to launch in more markets in Q2FY26

Piramal Consumer Healthcare (PCH):

- Power Brands continue to grow strong with 18% YoY growth during Q1FY26. Power Brands contributed to 49% of total PCH sales

o Growth was primarily driven by Little's, i-range, and CIR

o Healthy recovery in growth of i-range from impact of regulator induced price control

- New Product Launches - Added 7 new products in Q1FY26

- Investments in Media and Promotions – 13% of PCH sales in Q1FY26

- E-commerce sales grew at 41% YoY in Q1FY26, contributing 23% to PCH sales